Elton John e il fido paroliere Bernie Taupin tagliano il traguardo dei 50 anni di mutua società. L’occasione non poteva passare inosservata e sarà festeggiata con la pubblicazione, il 10 novembre, di “Diamonds” un box contenente i loro maggiori successi.

“Diamonds” sarà pubblicato in diversi formati. Oltre a quello in streaming e in download digitale si potrà scegliere tra la versione in doppio CD, il doppio vinile oppure una edizione limitata da tre CD alla quale saranno aggiunti i brani preferiti di Elton John oltre a un libretto con copertina rigida di 72 pagine con la storia delle canzoni e cinque cartoline illustrate da sir Elton John in persona.

Dice Elton John in un comunicato stampa: "Siamo arrivati ai 50 anni e la nostra relazione è più in salute che mai. Ci sono stati momenti nel nostro rapporto in cui abbiamo scritto con altre persone, ma questo non ha fermato l'amore. Amo Bernie più di quanto non abbia mai fatto e credo che anche lui abbia il medesimo sentimento per me. Abbiamo condotto vite separate, scriviamo in stanze separate. Abbiamo un rispetto e un amore straordinario l'uno per l'altro che è cresciuto nel tempo".

Aggiunge Taupin: "Proviamo ancora emozione per ciò che facciamo. Quando siamo insieme e scriviamo qualcosa, c’è ancora della magia. Nulla è meglio di quella. Quel sentimento non è invecchiato".

Tracklist Deluxe Edition

Disc One

“Your Song”

“Tiny Dancer”

“Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)”

“Honky Cat”

“Crocodile Rock”

“Daniel”

“Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)”

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

“Candle In The Wind”

“Bennie And The Jets”

“The Bitch Is Back”

“Philadelphia Freedom”

“Island Girl”

“Someone Saved My Life Tonight”

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” [Elton John and Kiki Dee]

“Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word”

“Little Jeannie”

Disc Two

“Song For Guy”

“Blue Eyes”

“I’m Still Standing”

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues”

“Sad Songs (Say So Much)”

“Nikita”

“I Don’t Wanna Go On With You Like That”

“Sacrifice”

“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” [George Michael and Elton John]

“Something About The Way You Look Tonight”

“I Want Love”

“Can You Feel The Love Tonight”

“Are You Ready For Love?”

“Electricity”

“Home Again”

“Looking Up”

“Circle Of Life”

Disc Three

“Skyline Pigeon”

“Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds”

“Pinball Wizard”

“Mama Can’t Buy You Love”

“Part-Time Love”

“Victim of Love”

“Empty Garden (Hey Hey Johnny)”

“Kiss The Bride”

“That’s What Friends Are For” [Dionne Warwick with Elton John, Gladys Knight & Stevie Wonder]

“The One”

“True Love” [Elton John and Kiki Dee]

“Believe”

“Live Like Horses” [Elton John and Luciano Pavarotti]

“Written In The Stars” [Elton John and LeAnn Rimes]

“This Train Don’t Stop There Anymore”

“Good Morning To The Night” [Elton vs PNAU]

“Step Into Christmas”





