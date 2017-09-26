Frank Zappa, mega box per Halloween (con tanto di maschera e costume)
Da chi volete vestirvi ad Halloween? Se volete sembrare davvero originali, ecco l'occasione che fa per voi: una maschera e un costume di Frank Zappa. E' contenuta in "Halloween 1977", box in arrivo il 20 ottobre: sei concerti registrati nel 1977 a New York, per un totale di 158 canzoni, che arrivano in una scatola che contiene anche un chiavetta usb a forma di caramella e, appunto, maschera e costume di Frank Zappa.
Frank Zappa teneva show di Halloween già alla fine degli anni ’60 e nel 1972 diventarono un appuntamento annuale - oggi lo stesso rituale è ripetuto da band come i Phish e i Gov't Mule.
Quelli del '77 si svolsero dal 28 al 31 ottobre 1977 al Palladium: una parte venne filmata e pubblicata nel film “Baby Snakes”. Originariamente i concerti dovevano essere quattro, dal 28 al 31 Ottobre; Zappa aggiunse poi altri due show per un totale di sei concerti in quattro giorni. La line-up comprendeva Terry Bozzio (batteria), Tommy Mars e Peter Wolf (tastiere), Adrian Belew (chitarra e voce), Ed Mann (percussioni) e Patrick O’Hearn (basso)
La Zappa Family Trust e Universal hanno deciso di pubblichare per intero quei concerti, che saranno disponibili anche in una versione ridotta da 3 CD, "Hallowen". Il "Costume box", invece comprende tutte le registrazioni, con audio remixato e ad alta fedeltà, un booklet digitale di 28 pagine con foto inedite e contributi di Adrian Belew e il tour manager Phil Kaufman
Questa la tracklist completa del "Costume Box Set"
Frank Zappa - Halloween 77 (Costume) Box Set
10-28-77 Show 1
1. 10-28-77 Show 1 Start/Introductions 3:28
2. Peaches En Regalia 2:42
3. The Torture Never Stops 13:05
4. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin 3:37
5. City Of Tiny Lites 6:04
6. Pound For A Brown 8:05
7. Bobby Brown Goes Down 4:33
8. Conehead (Instrumental) 9:19
9. Flakes 4:03
10. Big Leg Emma 1:47
11. Envelopes 2:29
12. Terry’s Solo #1 4:42
13. Disco Boy 3:53
14. Lather 3:36
15. Wild Love 24:05
16. Titties N Beer 7:16
17. Audience Participation #1 :48
18. The Black Page #2 3:02
19. Jones Crusher 2:48
20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes 3:52
21. Punky’s Whips 9:43
22. Encore Audience #1 1:21
23. Dinah-Moe Humm 4:55
24. Camarillo Brillo 3:35
25. Muffin Man 4:36
10-28-77 Show 2
1. 10-28-77 Show 2 Start/Introductions 3:13
2. Peaches En Regalia 2:42
3. The Torture Never Stops 12:33
4. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin 3:37
5. City Of Tiny Lites 8:00
6. Pound For A Brown 9:19
7. Bobby Brown Goes Down 5:36
8. Conehead (Instrumental) 9:18
9. Flakes 4:10
10. Big Leg Emma 1:48
11. Envelopes 2:33
12. Terry’s Solo #2 4:17
13. Disco Boy 3:54
14. Lather 3:42
15. Wild Love 26:01
16. Titties N Beer 7:50
17. Audience Participation #2 2:37
18. The Black Page #2 3:14
19. Jones Crusher 2:58
20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes 3:54
21. Punky’s Whips 9:51
22. Encore Audience #2 2:13
23. Dinah-Moe Humm 4:01
24. Camarillo Brillo 3:36
25. Muffin Man 6:20
10-29-77 Show 1
1. 10-29-77 Show 1 Start/Introductions 4:06
2. Peaches En Regalia 2:42
3. The Torture Never Stops 12:59
4. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin 3:34
5. City Of Tiny Lites 7:15
6. Pound For A Brown 8:26
7. Bobby Brown Goes Down 6:06
8. Conehead (Instrumental) 5:50
9. Flakes 3:53
10. Big Leg Emma 1:52
11. Envelopes 2:42
12. Terry’s Solo #3 3:51
13. Disco Boy 3:57
14. Lather 3:40
15. Wild Love 22:51
16. Titties N Beer 6:01
17. Audience Participation #3 2:42
18. The Black Page #2 3:05
19. Jones Crusher 2:53
20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes 3:50
21. Punky’s Whips 9:18
22. Encore Audience #3 1:46
23. Dinah-Moe Humm 5:12
24. Camarillo Brillo 3:29
25. Muffin Man 5:09
10-29-77 Show 2
1. 10-29-77 Show 2 Start/Introductions 4:21
2. Peaches En Regalia 2:42
3. The Torture Never Stops 11:30
4. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin 3:36
5. City Of Tiny Lites 7:01
6. Pound For A Brown 9:05
7. Bobby Brown Goes Down 9:12
8. Conehead (Instrumental) 6:29
9. Flakes 3:28
10. Big Leg Emma 1:49
11. Envelopes 2:52
12. Terry’s Solo #4 4:07
13. Disco Boy 3:54
14. Lather 3:56
15. Wild Love 27:33
16. Titties N Beer 8:12
17. Audience Participation #4 5:02
18. The Black Page #2 2:57
19. Jones Crusher 2:49
20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes 3:48
21. Punky’s Whips 9:36
22. Encore Audience #4 2:23
23. Dinah-Moe Humm 6:19
24. Camarillo Brillo 3:30
25. Muffin Man 6:02
10-30-77 Show
1. 10-30-77 Show Start 1:40
2. Stink-Foot 7:45
3. The Poodle Lecture 5:10
4. Dirty Love 2:32
5. Peaches En Regalia 2:40
6. The Torture Never Stops 12:53
7. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin 3:32
8. City Of Tiny Lites 7:36
9. Pound For A Brown 10:03
10. I Have Been In You 8:35
11. Dancin’ Fool (World Premiere) 4:50
12. Jewish Princess (Prototype) 4:41
13. King Kong 8:45
14. Terry’s Solo #5 5:07
15. Disco Boy 4:01
16. Envelopes 2:19
17. A Halloween Treat with Thomas Nordegg 6:17
18. Lather 3:47
19. Wild Love 25:19
20. Titties N Beer 7:01
21. Audience Participation #5 8:28
22. The Black Page #2 2:59
23. Jones Crusher 2:53
24. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes 3:52
25. Punky’s Whips 12:36
26. Encore Rap 1:11
27. Dinah-Moe Humm 6:06
28. Camarillo Brillo 3:27
29. Muffin Man 5:18
30. San Ber’dino 6:20
10-31-77 Show
1. Halloween 1977 Show Start/Introductions 3:11
2. Peaches En Regalia 2:42
3. The Torture Never Stops 13:54
4. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin 3:35
5. City Of Tiny Lites 8:17
6. Pound For A Brown 13:40
7. The Demise Of The Imported Rubber Goods Mask 8:33
8. Bobby Brown Goes Down 3:49
9. Conehead (Instrumental) 8:21
10. Flakes 3:04
11. Big Leg Emma 1:58
12. Envelopes 2:25
13. Terry’s Halloween Solo 4:38
14. Disco Boy 3:55
15. Lather 3:58
16. Wild Love 30:11
17. Titties ’N’ Beer 7:24
18. Halloween Audience Participation 7:04
19. The Black Page #2 2:55
20. Jones Crusher 2:58
21. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes 3:52
22. Punky’s Whips 11:23
23. Halloween Encore Audience I 2:07
24. Dinah-Moe Humm 6:41
25. Camarillo Brillo 3:24
26. Muffin Man 5:21
27. San Ber’dino 5:01
28. Black Napkins 9:19
Frank Zappa - Halloween 77 - 3CD
CD 1
1. Halloween 1977 Show Start/Introductions
2. Peaches En Regalia
3. The Torture Never Stops
4. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin
5. City Of Tiny Lites
6. Pound For A Brown
7. The Demise Of The Imported Rubber Goods Mask
8. Bobby Brown Goes Down
9. Conehead (Instrumental)
10. Flakes
11. Big Leg Emma
CD 2
1. Envelopes
2. Terry’s Halloween Solo
3. Disco Boy
4. Lather
5. Wild Love
6. Titties ’N’ Beer
7. Halloween Audience Participation
8. The Black Page #2
9. Jones Crusher
10. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes
CD 3
1. Punky’s Whips
2. Halloween Encore Audience
3. Dinah-Moe Humm
4. Camarillo Brillo
5. Muffin Man
6. San Ber’dino
7. Black Napkins
Bonus Section:
8. King Kong 8:17
9. A Halloween Treat With Thomas Nordegg 6:15
10. Audience Participation #5 7:46
11. The Black Page #2 2:59