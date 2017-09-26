Da chi volete vestirvi ad Halloween? Se volete sembrare davvero originali, ecco l'occasione che fa per voi: una maschera e un costume di Frank Zappa. E' contenuta in "Halloween 1977", box in arrivo il 20 ottobre: sei concerti registrati nel 1977 a New York, per un totale di 158 canzoni, che arrivano in una scatola che contiene anche un chiavetta usb a forma di caramella e, appunto, maschera e costume di Frank Zappa.

Frank Zappa teneva show di Halloween già alla fine degli anni ’60 e nel 1972 diventarono un appuntamento annuale - oggi lo stesso rituale è ripetuto da band come i Phish e i Gov't Mule.

Quelli del '77 si svolsero dal 28 al 31 ottobre 1977 al Palladium: una parte venne filmata e pubblicata nel film “Baby Snakes”. Originariamente i concerti dovevano essere quattro, dal 28 al 31 Ottobre; Zappa aggiunse poi altri due show per un totale di sei concerti in quattro giorni. La line-up comprendeva Terry Bozzio (batteria), Tommy Mars e Peter Wolf (tastiere), Adrian Belew (chitarra e voce), Ed Mann (percussioni) e Patrick O’Hearn (basso)

La Zappa Family Trust e Universal hanno deciso di pubblichare per intero quei concerti, che saranno disponibili anche in una versione ridotta da 3 CD, "Hallowen". Il "Costume box", invece comprende tutte le registrazioni, con audio remixato e ad alta fedeltà, un booklet digitale di 28 pagine con foto inedite e contributi di Adrian Belew e il tour manager Phil Kaufman



Questa la tracklist completa del "Costume Box Set"

Frank Zappa - Halloween 77 (Costume) Box Set



10-28-77 Show 1

1. 10-28-77 Show 1 Start/Introductions 3:28

2. Peaches En Regalia 2:42

3. The Torture Never Stops 13:05

4. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin 3:37

5. City Of Tiny Lites 6:04

6. Pound For A Brown 8:05

7. Bobby Brown Goes Down 4:33

8. Conehead (Instrumental) 9:19

9. Flakes 4:03

10. Big Leg Emma 1:47

11. Envelopes 2:29

12. Terry’s Solo #1 4:42

13. Disco Boy 3:53

14. Lather 3:36

15. Wild Love 24:05

16. Titties N Beer 7:16

17. Audience Participation #1 :48

18. The Black Page #2 3:02

19. Jones Crusher 2:48

20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes 3:52

21. Punky’s Whips 9:43

22. Encore Audience #1 1:21

23. Dinah-Moe Humm 4:55

24. Camarillo Brillo 3:35

25. Muffin Man 4:36



10-28-77 Show 2

1. 10-28-77 Show 2 Start/Introductions 3:13

2. Peaches En Regalia 2:42

3. The Torture Never Stops 12:33

4. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin 3:37

5. City Of Tiny Lites 8:00

6. Pound For A Brown 9:19

7. Bobby Brown Goes Down 5:36

8. Conehead (Instrumental) 9:18

9. Flakes 4:10

10. Big Leg Emma 1:48

11. Envelopes 2:33

12. Terry’s Solo #2 4:17

13. Disco Boy 3:54

14. Lather 3:42

15. Wild Love 26:01

16. Titties N Beer 7:50

17. Audience Participation #2 2:37

18. The Black Page #2 3:14

19. Jones Crusher 2:58

20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes 3:54

21. Punky’s Whips 9:51

22. Encore Audience #2 2:13

23. Dinah-Moe Humm 4:01

24. Camarillo Brillo 3:36

25. Muffin Man 6:20



10-29-77 Show 1

1. 10-29-77 Show 1 Start/Introductions 4:06

2. Peaches En Regalia 2:42

3. The Torture Never Stops 12:59

4. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin 3:34

5. City Of Tiny Lites 7:15

6. Pound For A Brown 8:26

7. Bobby Brown Goes Down 6:06

8. Conehead (Instrumental) 5:50

9. Flakes 3:53

10. Big Leg Emma 1:52

11. Envelopes 2:42

12. Terry’s Solo #3 3:51

13. Disco Boy 3:57

14. Lather 3:40

15. Wild Love 22:51

16. Titties N Beer 6:01

17. Audience Participation #3 2:42

18. The Black Page #2 3:05

19. Jones Crusher 2:53

20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes 3:50

21. Punky’s Whips 9:18

22. Encore Audience #3 1:46

23. Dinah-Moe Humm 5:12

24. Camarillo Brillo 3:29

25. Muffin Man 5:09



10-29-77 Show 2

1. 10-29-77 Show 2 Start/Introductions 4:21

2. Peaches En Regalia 2:42

3. The Torture Never Stops 11:30

4. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin 3:36

5. City Of Tiny Lites 7:01

6. Pound For A Brown 9:05

7. Bobby Brown Goes Down 9:12

8. Conehead (Instrumental) 6:29

9. Flakes 3:28

10. Big Leg Emma 1:49

11. Envelopes 2:52

12. Terry’s Solo #4 4:07

13. Disco Boy 3:54

14. Lather 3:56

15. Wild Love 27:33

16. Titties N Beer 8:12

17. Audience Participation #4 5:02

18. The Black Page #2 2:57

19. Jones Crusher 2:49

20. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes 3:48

21. Punky’s Whips 9:36

22. Encore Audience #4 2:23

23. Dinah-Moe Humm 6:19

24. Camarillo Brillo 3:30

25. Muffin Man 6:02



10-30-77 Show

1. 10-30-77 Show Start 1:40

2. Stink-Foot 7:45

3. The Poodle Lecture 5:10

4. Dirty Love 2:32

5. Peaches En Regalia 2:40

6. The Torture Never Stops 12:53

7. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin 3:32

8. City Of Tiny Lites 7:36

9. Pound For A Brown 10:03

10. I Have Been In You 8:35

11. Dancin’ Fool (World Premiere) 4:50

12. Jewish Princess (Prototype) 4:41

13. King Kong 8:45

14. Terry’s Solo #5 5:07

15. Disco Boy 4:01

16. Envelopes 2:19

17. A Halloween Treat with Thomas Nordegg 6:17

18. Lather 3:47

19. Wild Love 25:19

20. Titties N Beer 7:01

21. Audience Participation #5 8:28

22. The Black Page #2 2:59

23. Jones Crusher 2:53

24. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes 3:52

25. Punky’s Whips 12:36

26. Encore Rap 1:11

27. Dinah-Moe Humm 6:06

28. Camarillo Brillo 3:27

29. Muffin Man 5:18

30. San Ber’dino 6:20



10-31-77 Show

1. Halloween 1977 Show Start/Introductions 3:11

2. Peaches En Regalia 2:42

3. The Torture Never Stops 13:54

4. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin 3:35

5. City Of Tiny Lites 8:17

6. Pound For A Brown 13:40

7. The Demise Of The Imported Rubber Goods Mask 8:33

8. Bobby Brown Goes Down 3:49

9. Conehead (Instrumental) 8:21

10. Flakes 3:04

11. Big Leg Emma 1:58

12. Envelopes 2:25

13. Terry’s Halloween Solo 4:38

14. Disco Boy 3:55

15. Lather 3:58

16. Wild Love 30:11

17. Titties ’N’ Beer 7:24

18. Halloween Audience Participation 7:04

19. The Black Page #2 2:55

20. Jones Crusher 2:58

21. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes 3:52

22. Punky’s Whips 11:23

23. Halloween Encore Audience I 2:07

24. Dinah-Moe Humm 6:41

25. Camarillo Brillo 3:24

26. Muffin Man 5:21

27. San Ber’dino 5:01

28. Black Napkins 9:19



Frank Zappa - Halloween 77 - 3CD



CD 1

1. Halloween 1977 Show Start/Introductions

2. Peaches En Regalia

3. The Torture Never Stops

4. Tryin’ To Grow A Chin

5. City Of Tiny Lites

6. Pound For A Brown

7. The Demise Of The Imported Rubber Goods Mask

8. Bobby Brown Goes Down

9. Conehead (Instrumental)

10. Flakes

11. Big Leg Emma



CD 2

1. Envelopes

2. Terry’s Halloween Solo

3. Disco Boy

4. Lather

5. Wild Love

6. Titties ’N’ Beer

7. Halloween Audience Participation

8. The Black Page #2

9. Jones Crusher

10. Broken Hearts Are For Assholes



CD 3

1. Punky’s Whips

2. Halloween Encore Audience

3. Dinah-Moe Humm

4. Camarillo Brillo

5. Muffin Man

6. San Ber’dino

7. Black Napkins

Bonus Section:

8. King Kong 8:17

9. A Halloween Treat With Thomas Nordegg 6:15

10. Audience Participation #5 7:46

11. The Black Page #2 2:59