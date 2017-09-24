Venerdì 23 settembre 2017 Lucca. Per chi era presente all’unico live italiano del ‘No Filter Tour’ dei Rolling Stones probabilmente un concerto che rimarrà per sempre nel ricordo. Potete leggere la nostra recensione del live della rock band più importante del pianeta, dare uno sguardo alla fotogallery del set. Mentre più sotto, dopo la scaletta, vedere alcuni video della serata.

SCALETTA:

"Sympathy for the devil"

"It's only rock'n'roll (But I like it)"

"Tumbling dice"

"Just your fool"

"Ride 'em on down"

"Let's spend the night together"

"Con le mie lacrime/As tears go by"

"You can't always get what you want"

"Paint it black"

"Honky tonk women"

"Happy"

"Slipping away"

"Miss you"

"Midnight rambler"

"Street fighting man"

"Start me up"

"Brown sugar"

"(I can't get no) Satisfaction"



"Gimme shelter"

"Jumpin' Jack flash"

