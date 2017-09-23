Ecco tutte le canzoni che i Rolling Stones hanno suonato questa sera, sabato 23 settembre, a Lucca, durante l'unico appuntamento italiano del loro "No filter tour" (che vi abbiamo raccontato in diretta qui, con molte immagini): restate connessi, perché a breve su Rockol troverete anche la recensione del concerto di Mick Jagger e soci.

SCALETTA:

"Sympathy for the devil"

"It's only rock'n'roll (But I like it)"

"Tumbling dice"

"Just your fool"

"Ride 'em on down"

"Let's spend the night together"

"Con le mie lacrime/As tears go by"

"You can't always get what you want"

"Paint it black"

"Honky tonk women"

"Happy"

"Slipping away"

"Miss you"

"Midnight rambler"

"Street fighting man"

"Start me up"

"Brown sugar"

"(I can't get no) Satisfaction"



"Gimme shelter"

"Jumpin' Jack flash"