Gwen Stefani ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo. La canzone si intitola "You make it feel like Christmas" ed è un brano natalizio che la già cantante dei No Doubt ha inciso insieme al suo fidanzato, il cantante Blake Shelton.

Ascolta "You make it feel like Christmas".

Il singolo anticipa il nuovo album in studio di Gwen Stefani, dal titolo omonimo. L'album, contenente tutte canzoni a tema natalizio, uscirà il prossimo 6 ottobre: è prodotto da Busbee (Christina Aguilera, Timbaland, Pink - ha lavorato anche con la nostra Giorgia) e Eric Valentine (Good Charlotte, Queens of the Stone Age, Slash). Oltre a classici come "Jingle bells" e "Let it snow" ci sono anche alcuni brani inediti: "My gift is you", "When I was a little girl", "Under the Christmas lights", "Never kissed anyone with blue eyes" e "Christmas eve".Questa la tracklist:"Jingle bells""Let it snow""My gift is you""Silent night""When I was a little girl""Last Christmas""You make it feel like Christmas" (con Blake Shelton)"Under the Christmas lights""Santa baby""White Christmas""Never kissed anyone with blue eyes before you""Christmas eve"