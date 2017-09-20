E' stata annunciata la prossima uscita, il 3 novembre, del volume 13 della Bootleg Series di Bob Dylan, "Trouble no more", che riguarderà gli anni 1979/1981, quelli degli album "confessionali" e della svolta gospel ("Slow Train Coming", "Saved" e "Shot of Love"). Sarà disponibile o in due CD o un quattro vinili, nell'edizione normale, o in un "deluxe box" con otto CD e un DVD.

Conterrà cento brani precedentemente inediti in questa veste, in studio e live, dei quali 14 mai pubblicati ufficialmente. Il DVD del box conterrà le riprese di un concerto, con immagini inedite girate durante il tour del 1980, e alcuni sermoni pronunciati da Michael Shannon.

Ecco qui di seguito la tracklist completa del deluxe box:

Disc 1: Live

1. Slow Train (Nov. 16, 1979)

2. Gotta Serve Somebody (Nov. 15, 1979)

3. I Believe in You (May 16, 1980)

4. When You Gonna Wake Up? (July 9, 1981)

5. When He Returns (Dec. 5, 1979)

6. Man Gave Names to All the Animals (Jan. 16, 1980)

7. Precious Angel (Nov. 16, 1979)

8. Covenant Woman (Nov. 20, 1979)

9. Gonna Change My Way of Thinking (Jan. 31, 1980)

10. Do Right to Me Baby (Do Unto Others) (Jan. 28, 1980)

11. Solid Rock (Nov. 27, 1979)

12. What Can I Do for You? (Nov. 27, 1979)

13. Saved (Jan. 12, 1980)

14. In the Garden (Jan. 27, 1980)

Disc 2: Live

1. Slow Train (June 29, 1981)

2. Ain’t Gonna Go to Hell for Anybody (Unreleased song – Apr. 24, 1980)

3. Gotta Serve Somebody (July 15, 1981)

4. Ain’t No Man Righteous, No Not One (Unreleased song – Nov. 16, 1979)

5. Saving Grace (Nov. 6, 1979)

6. Blessed Is the Name (Unreleased song – Nov. 20, 1979)

7. Solid Rock (Oct. 23, 1981)

8. Are You Ready? (Apr. 30, 1980)

9. Pressing On (Nov. 6, 1979)

10. Shot of Love (July 25, 1981)

11. Dead Man, Dead Man (June 21, 1981)

12. Watered-Down Love (June 12, 1981)

13. In the Summertime (Oct. 21, 1981)

14. The Groom’s Still Waiting at the Altar (Nov. 13, 1980)

15. Caribbean Wind (Nov. 12, 1980)

16. Every Grain of Sand (Nov. 21, 1981)

Disc 3: Rare and Unreleased

1. Slow Train (Soundcheck – Oct. 5, 1978)

2. Do Right to Me Baby (Do Unto Others) (Soundcheck – Dec. 7, 1978)

3. Help Me Understand (Unreleased song – Oct. 5, 1978)

4. Gonna Change My Way of Thinking (Rehearsal – Oct. 2, 1979)

5. Gotta Serve Somebody (Outtake – May 4, 1979)

6. When He Returns (Outtake – May 4, 1979)

7. Ain’t No Man Righteous, No Not One (Unreleased song – May 1, 1979)

8. Trouble in Mind (Outtake – April 30, 1979)

9. Ye Shall Be Changed (Outtake – May 2, 1979)

10. Covenant Woman (Outtake –February 11, 1980)

11. Stand by Faith (Unreleased song – Sept. 26, 1979)

12. I Will Love Him (Unreleased song – Apr. 19, 1980)

13. Jesus Is the One (Unreleased song – Jul. 17, 1981)

14. City of Gold (Unreleased song – Nov. 22, 1980)

15. Thief on the Cross (Unreleased song – Nov. 10, 1981)

16. Pressing On (Outtake – Feb. 13, 1980)

Disc 4: Rare and Unreleased

1. Slow Train (Rehearsal – Oct. 2, 1979)

2. Gotta Serve Somebody (Rehearsal – Oct. 9, 1979)

3. Making a Liar Out of Me (Unreleased song – Sept. 26, 1980)

4. Yonder Comes Sin (Unreleased song – Oct. 1, 1980)

5. Radio Spot January 1980, Portland, OR show

6. Cover Down, Pray Through (Unreleased song – May 1, 1980)

7. Rise Again (Unreleased song – Oct. 16, 1980)

8. Ain’t Gonna Go to Hell for Anybody (Unreleased song – Dec. 2, 1980)

9. The Groom’s Still Waiting at the Altar (Outtake – May 1, 1981)

10. Caribbean Wind (Rehearsal – Sept. 23, 1980)

11. You Changed My Life (Outtake – April 23, 1981)

12. Shot of Love (Outtake – March 25, 1981)

13. Watered-Down Love (Outtake – May 15, 1981)

14. Dead Man, Dead Man (Outtake – April 24, 1981)

15. Every Grain of Sand (Rehearsal – Sept. 26, 1980)

Disc 5 – Live in Toronto 1980

1. Gotta Serve Somebody (April 18, 1980)

2. I Believe In You (April 18, 1980)

3. Covenant Woman (April 19, 1980)

4. When You Gonna Wake Up? (April 18, 1980)

5. When He Returns (April 20, 1980)

6. Ain’t Gonna Go To Hell For Anybody (Unreleased song – April 18, 1980)

7. Cover Down, Pray Through (Unreleased song – April 19, 1980)

8. Man Gave Names To All The Animals (April 19, 1980)

9. Precious Angel (April 19, 1980)

Disc 6 – Live in Toronto 1980

1. Slow Train (April 18, 1980)

2. Do Right To Me Baby (Do Unto Others) (April 20, 1980)

3. Solid Rock (April 20, 1980)

4. Saving Grace (April 18, 1980)

5. What Can I Do For You? (April 19, 1980)

6. In The Garden (April 20, 1980)

7. Band Introductions (April 19, 1980)

8. Are You Ready? (April 19, 1980)

9. Pressing On (April 18, 1980)

Disc 7 – Live in Earl’s Court, London – June 27, 1981

1. Gotta Serve Somebody

2. I Believe In You

3. Like A Rolling Stone

4. Man Gave Names To All The Animals

5. Maggie’s Farm

6. I Don’t Believe You

7. Dead Man, Dead Man

8. Girl From The North Country

9. Ballad Of A Thin Man

Disc 8 – Live in Earl’s Court – London – June 27, 1981

1. Slow Train

2. Let’s Begin

3. Lenny Bruce

4. Mr. Tambourine Man

5. Solid Rock

6. Just Like A Woman

7. Watered-Down Love

8. Forever Young

9. When You Gonna Wake Up

10. In The Garden

11. Band Introductions

12. Blowin’ In The Wind

13. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

14. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

Disc 9: Bonus DVD

Trouble No More – A Musical Film

DVD EXTRAS:

Shot of Love

Cover Down, Pray Through

Jesus Met the Woman at the Well (Alternate version)

Ain’t Gonna Go to Hell for Anybody (Complete version)

Precious Angel (Complete version)

Slow Train (Complete version)