E' emersa in rete, con il titolo "Bob Dylan's Trump Campaign song", una canzone che sarebbe stata scritta e registrata da Bob Dylan per essere usata durante la campagna presidenziale di Donald Trump, ma che poi non fu impiegata.

Qui di seguito il testo, e più sotto la canzone

While Hillary counts her money from Saudi Arabian Kings

George Soros watching from above pulling all his strings

And the media tells their lies and pours fuel on the fire

Ain't never been a time when things have been so dire

While Antifa uses violence to try to stop free speech

Seems like every day the American dream is getting out of reach

Our first black president was confirmed to be a liar

Ain't never been a time when things have been so dire

Fake news about the environment

Global warming it's a hoax

Job killing regulations killing regular folks

Small business man is overtaxed ain't no way he can hire

Ain't never been a time when things have been so dire

We're starving for a leader we're thirsty for a king

Need a strong man to protect us keep us under his wing

He better come quick where getting down to the wire

Ain't never been a time when things have been so dire

And then down descended the one who

Would lead us towards the light

Should have known an accomplished businessman

would be the one who was always right

Give him the keys before the dream gets thrown into the fire

Ain't never been a time when things have been so dire

(per ascoltarla clicca qui)

Naturalmente non avrete creduto nemmeno per un momento che Bob Dylan possa avere "davvero" scritto e cantato una canzone pro (o contro) Donald Trump. In realtà, il brano è frutto dell'inventiva di Tim Heidecker, un attore statunitense che fa parte del duo comico Tim & Eric.

La canzone è in vendita a un euro, con il ricavato a favore delle vittime dell'uragano Irma.



Heidecker non è nuovo alle impersonazioni dylaniane. Lo scorso anno aveva fatto circolare un'altra canzone "alla Dylan", “Talkin’ Nobel Prize”, della quale più sotto trovate testo e audio

Woke up this morning with the news at my feet

A little suprised I had to take a seat

And while I admit it felt like a treat

I tossed the paper and got something to eat

But I don't need your prize babe, I don't need your prize

Just look into my eyes babe and see how I despise the prize

See how I despise the prize

You give it to prisoners, you give it to kings

An outlaw like me don't need those things

All you want is someone who sings

But you can't buy me with diamonds and rings

I don't need your prize babe, I don't need your prize

Just look into my eyes babe and see how I despise this prize

See how I despise this prize

Take your medal and throw it away

Come on back when you got something to say

Or just save it for a rainy day

Ain't nothing nobel bout me anyway

mentre quattro anni fa, anticipando l'uscita dell'album "Tempest", aveva realizzato una fluviale (15 minuti!) "Titanic" alla maniera di Dylan, spinto dalla notizia che "Tempest", la canzone, nell'album sarebbe durata più di 14 minuti.

Se volete, potete ascoltare qui sotto "Titanic".