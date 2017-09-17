Bob Dylan: la canzone (che non venne usata) per la campagna presidenziale di Trump
E' emersa in rete, con il titolo "Bob Dylan's Trump Campaign song", una canzone che sarebbe stata scritta e registrata da Bob Dylan per essere usata durante la campagna presidenziale di Donald Trump, ma che poi non fu impiegata.
Qui di seguito il testo, e più sotto la canzone
While Hillary counts her money from Saudi Arabian Kings
George Soros watching from above pulling all his strings
And the media tells their lies and pours fuel on the fire
Ain't never been a time when things have been so dire
While Antifa uses violence to try to stop free speech
Seems like every day the American dream is getting out of reach
Our first black president was confirmed to be a liar
Ain't never been a time when things have been so dire
Fake news about the environment
Global warming it's a hoax
Job killing regulations killing regular folks
Small business man is overtaxed ain't no way he can hire
Ain't never been a time when things have been so dire
We're starving for a leader we're thirsty for a king
Need a strong man to protect us keep us under his wing
He better come quick where getting down to the wire
Ain't never been a time when things have been so dire
And then down descended the one who
Would lead us towards the light
Should have known an accomplished businessman
would be the one who was always right
Give him the keys before the dream gets thrown into the fire
Ain't never been a time when things have been so dire
Naturalmente non avrete creduto nemmeno per un momento che Bob Dylan possa avere "davvero" scritto e cantato una canzone pro (o contro) Donald Trump. In realtà, il brano è frutto dell'inventiva di Tim Heidecker, un attore statunitense che fa parte del duo comico Tim & Eric.
La canzone è in vendita a un euro, con il ricavato a favore delle vittime dell'uragano Irma.
Heidecker non è nuovo alle impersonazioni dylaniane. Lo scorso anno aveva fatto circolare un'altra canzone "alla Dylan", “Talkin’ Nobel Prize”, della quale più sotto trovate testo e audio
Woke up this morning with the news at my feet
A little suprised I had to take a seat
And while I admit it felt like a treat
I tossed the paper and got something to eat
But I don't need your prize babe, I don't need your prize
Just look into my eyes babe and see how I despise the prize
See how I despise the prize
You give it to prisoners, you give it to kings
An outlaw like me don't need those things
All you want is someone who sings
But you can't buy me with diamonds and rings
I don't need your prize babe, I don't need your prize
Just look into my eyes babe and see how I despise this prize
See how I despise this prize
Take your medal and throw it away
Come on back when you got something to say
Or just save it for a rainy day
Ain't nothing nobel bout me anyway
mentre quattro anni fa, anticipando l'uscita dell'album "Tempest", aveva realizzato una fluviale (15 minuti!) "Titanic" alla maniera di Dylan, spinto dalla notizia che "Tempest", la canzone, nell'album sarebbe durata più di 14 minuti.
Se volete, potete ascoltare qui sotto "Titanic".