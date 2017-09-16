Paul McCartney ieri sera era in concerto al Madison Square Garden di New York (esibizione che bisserà domani) e ha ospitato sul palco niente meno che Bruce Springsteen (e Little Steven) per una doppia interpretazione della canzone dei Beatles del 1963 “I saw her standing there”. Questa la setlist di McCartney nella venue newyorchese.

A Hard Day's Night Junior's Farm Can't Buy Me Love Jet All My Loving Let Me Roll It I've Got a Feeling My Valentine Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five Maybe I'm Amazed I've Just Seen a Face In Spite of All the Danger You Won't See Me Love Me Do And I Love Her Blackbird Here Today Queenie Eye New Lady Madonna FourFiveSeconds Eleanor Rigby I Wanna Be Your Man Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite! Something A Day in the Life Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da Band on the Run Back in the U.S.S.R. Let It Be Live and Let Die Hey Jude

Bis