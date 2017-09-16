Paul McCartney ospita Bruce Springsteen sul palco del Madison Square Garden - VIDEO
Paul McCartney ieri sera era in concerto al Madison Square Garden di New York (esibizione che bisserà domani) e ha ospitato sul palco niente meno che Bruce Springsteen (e Little Steven) per una doppia interpretazione della canzone dei Beatles del 1963 “I saw her standing there”. Questa la setlist di McCartney nella venue newyorchese.
- A Hard Day's Night
- Junior's Farm
- Can't Buy Me Love
- Jet
- All My Loving
- Let Me Roll It
- I've Got a Feeling
- My Valentine
- Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
- Maybe I'm Amazed
- I've Just Seen a Face
- In Spite of All the Danger
- You Won't See Me
- Love Me Do
- And I Love Her
- Blackbird
- Here Today
- Queenie Eye
- New
- Lady Madonna
- FourFiveSeconds
- Eleanor Rigby
- I Wanna Be Your Man
- Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!
- Something
- A Day in the Life
- Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
- Band on the Run
- Back in the U.S.S.R.
- Let It Be
- Live and Let Die
- Hey Jude
Bis
- Yesterday
- Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)
- Helter Skelter
- I Saw Her Standing There
- I Saw Her Standing There
- Golden Slumbers
- Carry That Weight
- The End