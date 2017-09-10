Ha debuttato ad Amburgo il ‘No filter – European tour 2017’ dei Rolling Stones.Parecchie soprese in scaletta, nella prima data di nella città tedesca: "Dancing With Mr. D" non veniva suonata dal '73, mentre "Play with fire" dal '90. "Under My Thumb" invece mancava in scaletta dal 2006.

Il tour arrivera sabato 23 settembre a Lucca, con la rockband inglese degli Struts che supporterà, Jagger e Richards e soci.

Ecco alcune immagini e la scaletta ufficiale.

And the fan vote winning song is.... #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/kO6T3t6JmQ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 9, 2017



Sympathy for the Devil

It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)

Tumbling Dice

Out of Control

Just Your Fool

Ride 'Em on Down

Play With Fire

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Dancing With Mr. D

Under My Thumb

Paint It Black

Honky Tonk Women

Slipping Away

Happy

Midnight Rambler

Miss You

Street Fighting Man

Start Me Up

Brown Sugar

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

BIS

Gimme Shelter

Jumpin' Jack Flash