Rolling Stones, debutta ad Amburgo il NoFilter tour - Scaletta e foto
Parecchie soprese in scaletta, nella prima data di nella città tedesca: "Dancing With Mr. D" non veniva suonata dal '73, mentre "Play with fire" dal '90. "Under My Thumb" invece mancava in scaletta dal 2006.
Il tour arrivera sabato 23 settembre a Lucca, con la rockband inglese degli Struts che supporterà, Jagger e Richards e soci.
Ecco alcune immagini e la scaletta ufficiale.
Sympathy for the Devil
It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)
Tumbling Dice
Out of Control
Just Your Fool
Ride 'Em on Down
Play With Fire
You Can't Always Get What You Want
Dancing With Mr. D
Under My Thumb
Paint It Black
Honky Tonk Women
Slipping Away
Happy
Midnight Rambler
Miss You
Street Fighting Man
Start Me Up
Brown Sugar
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
BIS
Gimme Shelter
Jumpin' Jack Flash