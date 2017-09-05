Husker Dü, esce il cofanetto "Savage young dü" - ASCOLTA/COPERTINA/TRACKLIST
L’etichetta discografica di Chicago Numero Group pubblicherà il prossimo 10 novembre il box ‘Savage young dü”, 69 brani che risalgono al primo periodo degli Husker Dü, quello compreso tra il 1979 e il 1982. Il cofanetto sarà composto da quattro LP oppure da tre CD. La versione deluxe sarà completata da un libro di 144 pagine, 40 fotografie inedite e un testo di Erin Osmon. Per quanti prenoteranno il box vi sarà in omaggio un 7 pollici intitolato ‘Extra circus’ contenente cinque canzoni inedite provenienti dalle session di “Metal circus”.
Più sotto trovate la tracklist, l’immagine di copertina mentre qui potete ascoltare il primo cd, qui il secondo e qui il terzo.
Tracklist:
Disc 1
01. Do You Remember?
02. Sore Eyes
03. Can’t See You Anymore
04. Picture of You
05. The Truth Hurts
06. Do the Bee
07. Nuclear Nightmare
08. All I’ve Got to Lose Is You
09. Chinese Rocks
10. Uncle Ron
11. Data Control
12. Insects Rule the World
13. You’re Too Obtuse
14. Outside
15. Sexual Economics
16. What Went Wrong
17. Statues
18. Amusement
19. Writer’s Cramp
20. Let’s Go Die
21. Walk with the Wounded
22. Industrial Grocery Store
Disc 2
01. Drug Party
02. Call On Me
03. Termination
04. I’m Tired of Doing Things
05. Stick It to Me
06. Wheels
07. All Tensed Up
08. Don’t Try to Call
09. I’m Not Interested
10. Guns at My School
11. Push the Button
12. Gilligan’s Island
13. MTC
14. Don’t Have a Life
15. You’re Naive
16. Strange Week
17. Big Sky.
18. Ultracore
19. Let’s Go Die
20. Won’t Say a Word
21. Don’t Try It
22. Private Hell
23. Diane
24. Sex Dolls
Disc 3
01. In a Free Land
02. What Do I Want?
03. M.I.C.
04. Target
05. Signals From Above
06. From the Gut
07. Blah, Blah, Blah
08. Punch Drunk
09. Bricklayer
10. Afraid of Being Wrong
11. Sunshine Superman
12. Signals From Above
13. Everything Falls Apart
14. Wheels
15. Target
16. Obnoxious
17. Gravity
18. Do You Remember?
19. Travel in Opposite Car
20. It’s Not Funny Anymore
21. Real World
22. Out on a Limb
23. It’s Not Fair