L’etichetta discografica di Chicago Numero Group pubblicherà il prossimo 10 novembre il box ‘Savage young dü”, 69 brani che risalgono al primo periodo degli Husker Dü, quello compreso tra il 1979 e il 1982. Il cofanetto sarà composto da quattro LP oppure da tre CD. La versione deluxe sarà completata da un libro di 144 pagine, 40 fotografie inedite e un testo di Erin Osmon. Per quanti prenoteranno il box vi sarà in omaggio un 7 pollici intitolato ‘Extra circus’ contenente cinque canzoni inedite provenienti dalle session di “Metal circus”.

Più sotto trovate la tracklist, l’immagine di copertina mentre qui potete ascoltare il primo cd, qui il secondo e qui il terzo.

Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Do You Remember?

02. Sore Eyes

03. Can’t See You Anymore

04. Picture of You

05. The Truth Hurts

06. Do the Bee

07. Nuclear Nightmare

08. All I’ve Got to Lose Is You

09. Chinese Rocks

10. Uncle Ron

11. Data Control

12. Insects Rule the World

13. You’re Too Obtuse

14. Outside

15. Sexual Economics

16. What Went Wrong

17. Statues

18. Amusement

19. Writer’s Cramp

20. Let’s Go Die

21. Walk with the Wounded

22. Industrial Grocery Store

Disc 2

01. Drug Party

02. Call On Me

03. Termination

04. I’m Tired of Doing Things

05. Stick It to Me

06. Wheels

07. All Tensed Up

08. Don’t Try to Call

09. I’m Not Interested

10. Guns at My School

11. Push the Button

12. Gilligan’s Island

13. MTC

14. Don’t Have a Life

15. You’re Naive

16. Strange Week

17. Big Sky.

18. Ultracore

19. Let’s Go Die

20. Won’t Say a Word

21. Don’t Try It

22. Private Hell

23. Diane

24. Sex Dolls

Disc 3

01. In a Free Land

02. What Do I Want?

03. M.I.C.

04. Target

05. Signals From Above

06. From the Gut

07. Blah, Blah, Blah

08. Punch Drunk

09. Bricklayer

10. Afraid of Being Wrong

11. Sunshine Superman

12. Signals From Above

13. Everything Falls Apart

14. Wheels

15. Target

16. Obnoxious

17. Gravity

18. Do You Remember?

19. Travel in Opposite Car

20. It’s Not Funny Anymore

21. Real World

22. Out on a Limb

23. It’s Not Fair