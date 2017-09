Illuminate the suspense of terror with expressing the inexpressible. The unfreedom of thought, hardened by casual violence allows Me to prepare us all for the disintegration of what Our world has become. We will clean up our own shit. And we will make those who fed us, dig a god-sized toilet for themselves to swim in.

