The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! ❤️🇵🇹. 🎼🎤🎬🎥. This will be the next Chapter in My Book! 📚📕📚📕📚♥️ It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!! 🌏🎉🌈🙏🏻

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 2, 2017 at 8:36am PDT