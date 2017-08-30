Il prossimo 10 novembre raggiungerà il mercato - in tre versioni - la ristampa dell’album del 1986 dei Metallica “Master of puppets”. Oltre alla versione rimasterizzata del disco, ve ne sarà una che avrà come bonus demo, mix e una intervista e una terza con canzoni registrate dal vivo tratte dal Damage inc. tour oltre a un libretto di 28 pagine. Queste edizioni saranno disponibili in CD, vinili e in digitale.

Sarà disponibile inoltre un libro di 108 pagine di quel periodo che può essere acquistato anche singolarmente, per ogni dettaglio è consultabile il loro sito. A seguire la tracklist delle varie edizioni e un video di presentazione molto esplicativo di quanto sarà contenuto nel box.

‘Master of Puppets’ Remastered (LP and CD)

“Battery”

“Master of Puppets”

“The Thing That Should Not Be”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Disposable Heroes”

“Leper Messiah”

“Orion”

“Damage, Inc.”

Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Ill., May 25, 1986

LP One

“Battery”

“Master of Puppets”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“The Thing That Should Not Be”

“(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth”

“Damage, Inc.”

LP Two

“Fade to Black”

“Seek & Destroy”

“Creeping Death”

“The Four Horsemen”

“Guitar Solo”

“Am I Evil?”

“Whiplash”

Interviews

CD One

Metal Forces Magazine Interview with Lars

Interview with Cliff

Metal Madness Magazine Interview with Cliff

CD Two

WYSP Philadelphia “Metal Shop” Radio Interview with Lars & James

Sounds Magazine Interview with Kirk, Cliff & Lars

Swedish Radio “Rockbox” Interview with Lars

Swedish Radio “Rockbox” Interview with Lars & Jason

Rough Mixes From the Vault (CD)

“Battery”

“Master of Puppets”

“The Thing That Should Not Be”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Disposable Heroes”

“Leper Messiah”

“Orion”

“Damage, Inc.”

“The Money Will Roll Right In”

“The Prince”

Riffs, Demos & Outtakes From Lars’ & James’ Vaults

CD One

“Battery”

“Battery”

“Master of Puppets”

“Master of Puppets”

“Master of Puppets”

“The Thing That Should Not Be”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Disposable Heroes”

“Disposable Heroes”

“Leper Messiah”

“Leper Messiah”

“Orion”

“Damage, Inc.”

“Disposable Heroes”

“Battery”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Disposable Heroes”

“Battery”

“Disposable Heroes”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Master of Puppets”

“Master of Puppets”

“Master of Puppets”

CD Two

“Disposable Heroes”

“Battery”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Master of Puppets”

“Damage, Inc.”

“Leper Messiah”

“Damage, Inc.”

“Leper Messiah”

“Orion”

“The Thing That Should Not Be”

“The Thing That Should Not Be”

“The Money Will Roll Right In”

“The Prince”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Orion”

“Orion”

Live at the Meadowlands, East Rutherford, N.J., April 21, 1986 (CD)

“The Ecstasy of Gold”

“Battery”

“Master of Puppets”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

“Ride the Lightning”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Seek & Destroy”

“Creeping Death”

“Am I Evil?”

“Damage, Inc.”

Live at the Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, Va., Aug. 3, 1986 (CD)

“Battery”

“Master of Puppets”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

“Bass Solo”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Seek & Destroy”

“Creeping Death”

“Am I Evil?”

“Damage, Inc.”

Jason’s Audition & Live at the Country Club, Reseda, Calif., Nov. 8, 1986 (CD)

“Master of Puppets” (Jason’s First Audition)

“Battery” (Jason’s First Audition)

“Seek & Destroy” (Jason’s Second Audition)

“Creeping Death” (Jason’s Second Audition)

“Fight Fire With Fire” (Jason’s Second Audition)

“Master of Puppets”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Ride the Lightning”

“Guitar Solo”

“Whiplash”

“Seek & Destroy”

“The Four Horsemen”

“Am I Evil?”

“Damage, Inc.”

Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany, Jan. 25, 1987 (CD)

“Master of Puppets”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Ride the Lightning”

“Bass Solo”

“Whiplash”

“The Thing That Should Not Be”

“Creeping Death”

“The Four Horsemen”

“Guitar Solo”

“Am I Evil?”

“Damage, Inc.”

“Blitzkrieg”

Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden, Sept. 26, 1986 (Cassette)

“The Ecstasy of Gold”

“Battery”

“Master of Puppets”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Ride the Lightning”

“(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth”

“Whiplash”

“The Thing That Should Not Be”

“Fade to Black”

“Seek & Destroy”

“Creeping Death”

“The Four Horsemen”

“Guitar Solo”

“Am I Evil?”

“Damage, Inc.”

“Blitzkrieg”

“Fight Fire With Fire”

Live & Interviews (2 DVD)

Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, Mich., April 4, 1986 (DVD)

“Master of Puppets”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

“Ride the Lightning”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Seek & Destroy”

“Creeping Death”

“Am I Evil?”

“Damage, Inc.”

Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark, July 6, 1986

“The Ecstasy of Gold”

“Battery”

“Master of Puppets”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth”

“The Four Horsemen”

“Fade to Black”

“Seek & Destroy”

“Creeping Death”

“Am I Evil?”

“Damage, Inc.”

“Whiplash”

MTV Heavy Metal Mania (Three Parts)

Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan, Nov. 17, 1986

“Battery”

“Master of Puppets”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Ride the Lightning”

“Bass Solo”

“Whiplash”

“The Thing That Should Not Be”

“Fade to Black”

“Seek & Destroy”

“Creeping Death”

“The Four Horsemen”

“Guitar Solo”

“Am I Evil?”

“Damage, Inc.”

“Fight Fire With Fire”

Masa Ito Interview

MTV News Interviews

James & Kirk

Lars & Jason – Part 1

Lars & Jason – Part 2