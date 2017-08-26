La produzione discografica del soul man Isaac Hayes su etichetta Stax sarà il soggetto di un nuovo cofanetto, pubblicato nell'ambito delle celebrazioni per il sessantesimo compleanno dell'etichetta di Memphis.

Intitolato "The spirit of Memphis", il box contiene quattro CD (la tracklist in chiusura). Il primo contiene 26 canzoni scritte o prodotte da Hayes per altri interpreti, compresa la celebre "Hold On! I'm a Comin'" di Sam & Dave.

Il secondo include 20 canzoni incise da Hayes, comprese ovviamente "By the Time I Get to Phoenix" e "Theme From 'Shaft'", e un paio di pubblicità radiofoniche.

Il terzo disco, "Cover man", contiene brani di Bacharach e David interpretati da Hayes e altro materiale inedito, cone la versione in studio di "WIndows of the world" e la registrazione di un concerto del 1972.

Il quato disco, "Jam Master", raccoglie improvvisazioni in studio di Hayes con i Bar-Kays, in particolare una versione lunga 33 minuti di "Do your thing" e una outtake inedita, "Black Militant's Place".

Il cofanetto, in uscita il 22 settembre, conterrà un libretto di 60 pagine con testi storici e interviste, e la replica di un 45 giri di Hayes del 1964, "Laura, We're On Our Last Go-Round" / "C.C. Rider."

Entro l'anno saranno pubblicate anche ristampe in vinile, ricavate da nuovi remasters delle registrazioni, di tre album "classici" di Isaac Hayes: "Hot Buttered Soul", "Black Moses" e "Shaft".



Tracklist:

DISC ONE Soul Songwriter, Soul Producer

1. Floyd Newman – Sassy

2. David Porter – Can't See You When I Want To

3. Carla Thomas – How Do You Quit (Someone You Love)

4. Booker T and the MGs – Boot-leg

5. The Astors – Candy

6. Danny White – Can't Do Nothing Without You

7. Johnnie Taylor – I Had A Dream

8. Sam & Dave – Hold On! I'm A Comin'

9. Ruby Johnson – I'll Run Your Hurt Away

10. Carla Thomas – Let Me Be Good To You

11. Mable John – Your Good Thing (Is About To End)

12. Homer Banks – Fighting To Win

13. Carla Thomas – B-A-B-Y

14. William Bell – Never Like This Before

15. The Mad Lads – Patch My Heart

16. Johnnie Taylor – Little Bluebird

17. Charlie Rich – When Something Is Wrong With My Baby

18. Charlie Rich – Love Is After Me

19. Judy Clay – You Can't Run Away From Your Heart

20. Sam & Dave – Soul Man

21. The Charmels – As Long As I've Got You

22. Sam & Dave – I Thank You

23. The Soul Children – The Sweeter He Is (Parts I & II)

24. Billy Eckstine – Stormy

25. David Porter – Can't See You When I Want To

26. The Emotions – Show Me How

DISC TWO Volt & Enterprise Singles

1. Sir Isaac and The Do-Dads – The Big Dipper

2. Sir Isaac and The Do-Dads – Blue Groove

3. Isaac Hayes – Precious, Precious

4. Isaac Hayes – By The Time I Get To Phoenix

5. Isaac Hayes – The Mistletoe & Me

6. Isaac Hayes – Winter Snow

7. Isaac Hayes – I Stand Accused

8. Isaac Hayes – The Look Of Love

9. Isaac Hayes – Never Can Say Goodbye

10. Isaac Hayes – Theme From "Shaft"

11. Isaac Hayes – Do Your Thing

12. Isaac Hayes – Let's Stay Together

13. Isaac Hayes and David Porter – Ain't That Loving You

(For More Reasons Than One)

14. Isaac Hayes and David Porter – Baby I'm-A Want You

15. Isaac Hayes – Theme From "The Men"

16. Isaac Hayes – Rolling Down A Mountainside

17. Isaac Hayes – Joy (Part 1)

18. Isaac Hayes – Wonderful

19. Isaac Hayes – Someone Made You For Me

20. Isaac Hayes – Title Theme (From "Three Tough Guys")

21. Radio Spot – "You Gotta Have It To Really Be In"

22. Radio Spot – "The Rapper Is Back"

DISC THREE Cover Man

1. Isaac Hayes – When I Fall In Love

2. Isaac Hayes – Walk On By

3. Isaac Hayes – I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself

4. Isaac Hayes – Man's Temptation

5. Isaac Hayes – Never Gonna Give You Up

6. Isaac Hayes – Windows Of The World*

Recorded Live at Operation PUSH Black Expo, International Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL – October 1, 1972:

7. Isaac Hayes – The Ten Commandments of Love*

8. Isaac Hayes – Just Want To Make Love To You / Rock Me Baby*

9. Isaac Hayes – Stormy Monday*

10. Isaac Hayes – I Stand Accused*

11. Isaac Hayes – If Loving You Is Wrong

12. Isaac Hayes – His Eye Is On The Sparrow

DISC FOUR Jam Master

1. Isaac Hayes – Ike's Mood I

2. Isaac Hayes – You've Made Me So Very Happy*

3. Isaac Hayes – Black Militant's Place*

4. Isaac Hayes – Ain't No Sunshine*

5. Isaac Hayes – Hung Up On My Baby* (Extended Jam)

6. Isaac Hayes – Groove-A-Thon* (Extended Jam)

7. Isaac Hayes – Do Your Thing (Extended Jam)

* inediti