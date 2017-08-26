Isaac Hayes, a settembre un cofanetto di quattro CD
La produzione discografica del soul man Isaac Hayes su etichetta Stax sarà il soggetto di un nuovo cofanetto, pubblicato nell'ambito delle celebrazioni per il sessantesimo compleanno dell'etichetta di Memphis.
Intitolato "The spirit of Memphis", il box contiene quattro CD (la tracklist in chiusura). Il primo contiene 26 canzoni scritte o prodotte da Hayes per altri interpreti, compresa la celebre "Hold On! I'm a Comin'" di Sam & Dave.
Il secondo include 20 canzoni incise da Hayes, comprese ovviamente "By the Time I Get to Phoenix" e "Theme From 'Shaft'", e un paio di pubblicità radiofoniche.
Il terzo disco, "Cover man", contiene brani di Bacharach e David interpretati da Hayes e altro materiale inedito, cone la versione in studio di "WIndows of the world" e la registrazione di un concerto del 1972.
Il quato disco, "Jam Master", raccoglie improvvisazioni in studio di Hayes con i Bar-Kays, in particolare una versione lunga 33 minuti di "Do your thing" e una outtake inedita, "Black Militant's Place".
Il cofanetto, in uscita il 22 settembre, conterrà un libretto di 60 pagine con testi storici e interviste, e la replica di un 45 giri di Hayes del 1964, "Laura, We're On Our Last Go-Round" / "C.C. Rider."
Entro l'anno saranno pubblicate anche ristampe in vinile, ricavate da nuovi remasters delle registrazioni, di tre album "classici" di Isaac Hayes: "Hot Buttered Soul", "Black Moses" e "Shaft".
Tracklist:
DISC ONE Soul Songwriter, Soul Producer
1. Floyd Newman – Sassy
2. David Porter – Can't See You When I Want To
3. Carla Thomas – How Do You Quit (Someone You Love)
4. Booker T and the MGs – Boot-leg
5. The Astors – Candy
6. Danny White – Can't Do Nothing Without You
7. Johnnie Taylor – I Had A Dream
8. Sam & Dave – Hold On! I'm A Comin'
9. Ruby Johnson – I'll Run Your Hurt Away
10. Carla Thomas – Let Me Be Good To You
11. Mable John – Your Good Thing (Is About To End)
12. Homer Banks – Fighting To Win
13. Carla Thomas – B-A-B-Y
14. William Bell – Never Like This Before
15. The Mad Lads – Patch My Heart
16. Johnnie Taylor – Little Bluebird
17. Charlie Rich – When Something Is Wrong With My Baby
18. Charlie Rich – Love Is After Me
19. Judy Clay – You Can't Run Away From Your Heart
20. Sam & Dave – Soul Man
21. The Charmels – As Long As I've Got You
22. Sam & Dave – I Thank You
23. The Soul Children – The Sweeter He Is (Parts I & II)
24. Billy Eckstine – Stormy
25. David Porter – Can't See You When I Want To
26. The Emotions – Show Me How
DISC TWO Volt & Enterprise Singles
1. Sir Isaac and The Do-Dads – The Big Dipper
2. Sir Isaac and The Do-Dads – Blue Groove
3. Isaac Hayes – Precious, Precious
4. Isaac Hayes – By The Time I Get To Phoenix
5. Isaac Hayes – The Mistletoe & Me
6. Isaac Hayes – Winter Snow
7. Isaac Hayes – I Stand Accused
8. Isaac Hayes – The Look Of Love
9. Isaac Hayes – Never Can Say Goodbye
10. Isaac Hayes – Theme From "Shaft"
11. Isaac Hayes – Do Your Thing
12. Isaac Hayes – Let's Stay Together
13. Isaac Hayes and David Porter – Ain't That Loving You
(For More Reasons Than One)
14. Isaac Hayes and David Porter – Baby I'm-A Want You
15. Isaac Hayes – Theme From "The Men"
16. Isaac Hayes – Rolling Down A Mountainside
17. Isaac Hayes – Joy (Part 1)
18. Isaac Hayes – Wonderful
19. Isaac Hayes – Someone Made You For Me
20. Isaac Hayes – Title Theme (From "Three Tough Guys")
21. Radio Spot – "You Gotta Have It To Really Be In"
22. Radio Spot – "The Rapper Is Back"
DISC THREE Cover Man
1. Isaac Hayes – When I Fall In Love
2. Isaac Hayes – Walk On By
3. Isaac Hayes – I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself
4. Isaac Hayes – Man's Temptation
5. Isaac Hayes – Never Gonna Give You Up
6. Isaac Hayes – Windows Of The World*
Recorded Live at Operation PUSH Black Expo, International Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL – October 1, 1972:
7. Isaac Hayes – The Ten Commandments of Love*
8. Isaac Hayes – Just Want To Make Love To You / Rock Me Baby*
9. Isaac Hayes – Stormy Monday*
10. Isaac Hayes – I Stand Accused*
11. Isaac Hayes – If Loving You Is Wrong
12. Isaac Hayes – His Eye Is On The Sparrow
DISC FOUR Jam Master
1. Isaac Hayes – Ike's Mood I
2. Isaac Hayes – You've Made Me So Very Happy*
3. Isaac Hayes – Black Militant's Place*
4. Isaac Hayes – Ain't No Sunshine*
5. Isaac Hayes – Hung Up On My Baby* (Extended Jam)
6. Isaac Hayes – Groove-A-Thon* (Extended Jam)
7. Isaac Hayes – Do Your Thing (Extended Jam)
* inediti