E' stata annunciata ieri, 22 agosto, nella data che l'avrebbe visto compiere cent'anni se non fosse morto il 21 giugno del 2001, la prossima pubblicazione di un box di cinque dischi con un'ampia selezione di brani di John Lee Hooker. Il box, che s'intitolerà "King of the Blues", uscirà il 29 settembre.

Oltre ad essere una raccolta di brani celebri, il cofanetto conterrà anche rarità, esecuzioni live e parecchi inediti. Fra questi, tre brani registrati in studio – "Unfriendly Woman", "When I Lay My Burden Down" e "Meat Shakes On Her Bone" – versioni dal vivo di "She's Gone", "It Serves Me Right to Suffer", "Boom Boom", "Hi-Heel Sneakers" e "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer". Il quinto disco conterrà collaborazioni con Eric Clapton, George Thorogood, Santana, B.B. King e altri. Il box conterrà un libretto di 56 pagine con fotografie e note storiche.

Tracklist:

Disc 1

1. "Boogie Chillen'"

2. "Sally May"

3. "Hobo Blues"

4. "Crawlin' King Snake"

5. "Black Man Blues"

6. "Goin' Mad Blues"

7. "Who's Been Jivin' You"

8. "(Miss Sadie Mae) Curl My Baby's Hair"

9. "Hoogie Boogie"

10. "Burnin' Hell"

11. "Weeping Willow Boogie"

12. "Moaning Blues"

13. "Huckle Up Baby"

14. "Goin' On Highway #51

15. "John L's House Rent Boogie"

16. "I'm In The Mood"

17. "Two White Horses"

18. "33 Blues"

19. "Sugar Mama"

20. "Wobbling Baby"

21. "Stuttering Blues"

22. "I'm A Boogie Man"

23. "Down Child"

24. "Odds Against Me (Backbiters And Syndicaters)"

25. "Shake, Holler And Run"

Disc 2

1. "Unfriendly Woman [Aka Stop Now]"

2. "Mambo Chillun"

3. "Time Is Marching"

4. "Dimples"

5. "Little Wheel"

6." I Love You Honey"

7. "Drive Me Away"

8. "Maudie"

9. "When I Lay My Burden Down"

10. "Tupelo Blues"

11. "Good Mornin' Lil' School Girl"

12. "I Rolled And Turned And Cried The Whole Night Long"

13. "No More Doggin'"

14. "Dusty Road"

15. "No Shoes"

16. "My First Wife Left Me"

17. "Crazy About That Walk"

18. "Want Ad Blues"

19. "Will The Circle Be Unbroken"

20. "I'm Going Upstairs"

21. "I Lost My Job"

22. "Don't Turn Me From Your Door"

23. "Grinder Man"

24. "Meat Shakes On Her Bone"

Disc 3

1. "Boom Boom"

2. "Blues Before Sunrise"

3. "She's Mine"

4. "Frisco Blues"

5. "Good Rockin' Mama"

6. "I'm Leaving"

7. "Birmingham Blues"

8. "Don't Look Back"

9. "Big Legs, Tight Skirt"

10. "It Serves Me Right"

11. "Money"

12. "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer"

13. "The Motor City Is Burning"

14. "Mean, Mean Woman"

15. "Doin' The Shout"

16. "Homework"

17. "Early One Morning"

18. "Rocking Chair"

19. "Hittin' The Bottle Again"

20. "Deep Blue Sea"

21. "Spellbound"

Disc 4 – Live

1. "Hobo Blues"

2. "Maudie"

3. "Shake It Baby"

4. "Boogie Chillun"

5. "Bottle Up And Go"

6. "Crawlin' King Snake"

7. "The Mighty Fire"

8. "You've Got To Walk Yourself"

9. "I'm Bad Like Jesse James"

10. "Boogie Everywhere I Go"

11. "She's Gone"

12. "It Serves Me Right To Suffer"

13. "Boom Boom"

14. "Hi-Heel Sneakers"

15. "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer"

Disc 5 – Friends

1. "I Got Eyes For You" – With "Little" Eddie Kirkland

2. "Mai Lee" – With The Groundhogs

3. "Peavine" – With Canned Heat

4. "Never Get Out Of These Blues Alive" – With Van Morrison

5. "Five Long Years" – With Joe Cocker

6. "The Healer" – With Carlos Santana

7. "I'm In The Mood" – With Bonnie Raitt

8. "Sally Mae" – With George Thorogood

9. "Mr. Lucky" – With Robert Cray

10. "Up And Down" – With Warren Haynes

11. "Boom Boom" – With Jimmie Vaughan

12. "You Shook Me" – With B.B. King

13. "Don't Look Back" – With Van Morrison

14. "Dimples" – With Los Lobos

15. "Boogie Chillen'" – With Eric Clapton