Dopo un decennio di collaborazione con l'etichetta indipendente Frontiers, gli Whitesnake di David Coverdale tornano con una major, la Warner/Rhino, e il primo atto della nuova era della band sarà una riedizione deluxe di "Whitesnake", l'album multiplatino del 1987 che compie trent'anni nel 2017 (è quello di "Here I go again").

La riedizione uscirà il 6 ottobre e sarà in due formati: una super-deluxe da quattro CD e un DVD e una deluxe da due CD (alla fine della pagina le tracklist).

Ma altre riedizioni sono in progetto per il futuro, mentre Coverdale con i chitarristi Reb Beach e Joel Hoekstra sta lavorando a un nuovo album di inediti (il primo da "Forevermore", che uscì nel 2011) la cui pubblicazione potrebbe avvenire in primavera, e sarà seguita da un tour mondiale.



WHITESNAKE: SUPER DELUXE EDITION

tracklist

Disc One: Original Album 2017 Remaster

“Still Of The Night”

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Bad Boys”

“Is This Love”

“Here I Go Again 87”

“Straight For The Heart”

“Looking For Love”

“Children Of The Night”

“You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again”

“Crying In The Rain”

“Don’t Turn Away”



Disc Two: Live On Tour 1987-88

“Bad Boys/Children Of The Night” *

“Slide It In” *

“Slow An’ Easy” *

“Here I Go Again” *

“Guilty Of Love” *

“Is This Love” *

“Love Ain’t No Stranger” *

Guitar Solo – Adrian and Vivian *

“Crying In The Rain” *

“Still Of The Night” *

“Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” *

“Give Me All Your Love” *



Disc Three: Demos and Rehearsals

“Still Of The Night” *

“Give Me All Your Love” *

“Bad Boys” *

“Is This Love” *

“Straight For the Heart” *

“Looking For Love” *

“Children Of The Night” *

“You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again” *

“Crying In The Rain” *

“Don’t Turn Away” *



Disc Four: 2017 Remixes

“Still Of The Night” – Remix *

“Is This Love” – Remix *

“Give Me All Your Love” – Remix *

“Here I Go Again 87” – Remix *

“Standing In The Shadows” – 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album

“Looking For Love” – 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album

“You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again” – 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album

“Need Your Love So Bad” – 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album

“Here I Go Again” – Radio Mix

“Give Me All Your Love” – Single Version



DVD

“Still Of The Night” – Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1

“Here I Go Again 87” – Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1

“Is This Love” – Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1

“Give Me All Your Love” – Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1

Documentary about the making of 1987 Album *

“Here I Go Again” – Purplesnake Video Jam *

“Crying In The Rain” – 1987 Tour Video Bootleg *

Band Intros – 1987 Tour Video Bootleg *

“Still Of The Night” – 1987 Tour Video Bootleg *

New Interview with David Coverdale *

* inediti



WHITESNAKE: DELUXE EDITION

Tracklist

Side One

“Still Of The Night”

“Bad Boys”

“You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again”

“Straight For The Heart”

“Here I Go Again 87”



Side Two

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Is This Love”

“Children Of The Night”

“Crying In The Rain”

“Don’t Turn Away”



Side Three

“Still Of The Night” – 2017 Remix *

“Is This Love” – 2017 Remix *

“Give Me All Your Love” – 2017 Remix *

“Here I Go Again 87” – 2017 Remix *

“Looking For Love”



Side Four

“Bad Boys/Children of the Night” – Live *

“Here I Go Again” – Live *

“Is This Love “ – Live *

“Give Me All Your Love” – Live *

“Still of the Night” – Live *

* inediti