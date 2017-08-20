Whitesnake: in ottobre riedizioni deluxe, l'anno prossimo un nuovo album e un tour
Dopo un decennio di collaborazione con l'etichetta indipendente Frontiers, gli Whitesnake di David Coverdale tornano con una major, la Warner/Rhino, e il primo atto della nuova era della band sarà una riedizione deluxe di "Whitesnake", l'album multiplatino del 1987 che compie trent'anni nel 2017 (è quello di "Here I go again").
La riedizione uscirà il 6 ottobre e sarà in due formati: una super-deluxe da quattro CD e un DVD e una deluxe da due CD (alla fine della pagina le tracklist).
Ma altre riedizioni sono in progetto per il futuro, mentre Coverdale con i chitarristi Reb Beach e Joel Hoekstra sta lavorando a un nuovo album di inediti (il primo da "Forevermore", che uscì nel 2011) la cui pubblicazione potrebbe avvenire in primavera, e sarà seguita da un tour mondiale.
