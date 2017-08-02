L’estate scorsa Jeff Beck ha festeggiato i suoi 50 anni di carriera con uno speciale concerto all’Hollywood Bowl di Los Angeles al quale parteciparono, tra gli altri, la leggenda del blues Buddy Guy, Billy Gibbons degli ZZ Top, il frontman degli Aerosmith Steven Tyler e Beth Hart.

Ora quel concerto diventa “Live at the Hollywood Bowl” e raggiunge i negozi il prossimo 6 ottobre in vari formati: CD/DVD, CD/Blu Ray e una versione speciale in vinile.

Tracklist:

“The Revolution Will Be Televised”

“Over Under Sideways Down”

“Heart Full of Soul”

“For Your Love”

“Beck’s Bolero”

“Rice Pudding / Morning Dew”

“Freeway Jam”

“You Never Know”

“‘Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers”

“Star Cycle”

“Blue Wind”

“Big Block”

“I’d Rather Go Blind”

“Let Me Love You”

“Live in the Dark”

“Scared for the Children”

“Rough Boy”

“Train Kept A’Rollin’”

“Shapes of Things”

“A Day in the Life”

“Purple Rain”