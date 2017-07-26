Gli U2 e Patti Smith suonano "Mothers Of The Disappeared" live a Parigi - VIDEO
Nell'ambito del loro "Joshua Tree tour 2017" i rocker irlandesi U2 si sono esibiti a Parigi la sera del 25 luglio.
Nel corso del live - tenuto presso lo Stade de France - al momento di eseguire "Mothers Of The Disappeared" la band è stata raggiunta sul palco nientemeno che da Patti Smith.
Ecco un video del momento:
Questa, invece, la scaletta del concerto:
Sunday Bloody Sunday
New Year's Day
Bad
Pride (In the Name of Love)
The Joshua Tree
Where the Streets Have No Name
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
With or Without You
Bullet the Blue Sky
Running to Stand Still
Red Hill Mining Town
In God's Country
Trip Through Your Wires
One Tree Hill
Exit
Mothers of the Disappeared
Bis:
Miss Sarajevo
Beautiful Day
Elevation
Vertigo
Ultraviolet (Light My Way)
One
The Little Things That Give You Away