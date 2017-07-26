Nell'ambito del loro "Joshua Tree tour 2017" i rocker irlandesi U2 si sono esibiti a Parigi la sera del 25 luglio.

Nel corso del live - tenuto presso lo Stade de France - al momento di eseguire "Mothers Of The Disappeared" la band è stata raggiunta sul palco nientemeno che da Patti Smith.

Ecco un video del momento:

Video of U2 w/ Patti Smith performing Mothers Of The Disappeared live in Paris https://t.co/GhMChmUOZG #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 — U2gigs (@u2gigs) July 25, 2017

Questa, invece, la scaletta del concerto:

Sunday Bloody Sunday

New Year's Day

Bad

Pride (In the Name of Love)

The Joshua Tree

Where the Streets Have No Name

I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

With or Without You

Bullet the Blue Sky

Running to Stand Still

Red Hill Mining Town

In God's Country

Trip Through Your Wires

One Tree Hill

Exit

Mothers of the Disappeared

Bis:

Miss Sarajevo

Beautiful Day

Elevation

Vertigo

Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

One

The Little Things That Give You Away