A 30 anni dalla prima pubblicazione, esce una nuova edizione - rimasterizzata e con l'inclusione di materiale bonus - di "Through The Barricades" dei campioni del pop britannico Spandau Ballet.

L'album (Sony Legacy) sarà disponibile in formato CD/DVD: al disco rimasterizzato sono stati aggiunti un demo della title track e una versione inedita di "Fight The Heartache". Il DVD presenta, invece, un documentario realizzato apposta per l'occasione, oltre a una serie di video promozionali e materiale video raro, inedito o di recente realizzazione.

Nel pacchetto sono incluse le note di copertina scritte da Daryl Easlea, nuove interviste ai membri della band, fotografie inedite e scatti tratti dagli shooting realizzati da Nick Knight per l'uscita dell'album, all'epoca.

Questa la tracklist:

CD

Barricades (Introduction) (Remastered)

Cross the Line (Remastered)

Man in Chains (Remastered)

How Many Lies? (Remastered)

Virgin (Remastered)

Fight for Ourselves (Remastered)

Swept (Remastered)

Snakes and Lovers (Remastered)

Through the Barricades (Remastered)

Fight For Ourselves (Extended Remix)

Fight… The Heartache

Through The Barricades (Extended Version)

Cross The Line (Extended Version)

How Many Lies? (Instrumental)

Fight The Heartache (Alternate Version)

Through The Barricades (Original On Track Vocal Guide Demo)



DVD

Through The Barricades Remastered: Revisited (Documentario)

Fight For Ourselves (Video)

Through The Barricades (Video)

How Many Lies (Video)



Edizione vinile da 180g disponibile solo tramite www.spandauballetstore.com:

SIDE 1

Barricades (Introduction) (Remastered)

Cross the Line (Remastered)

Man in Chains (Remastered)

How Many Lies? (Remastered)

Virgin (Remastered)



SIDE 2

Fight for Ourselves (Remastered)

Swept (Remastered)

Snakes and Lovers (Remastered)

Through the Barricades (Remastered)