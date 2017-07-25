I Video Music Awards, gli annuali premi di MTV, si svolgeranno al Forum do Los Angeles il 27 agosto: sono state annunciate oggi le nomination, e in testa c'è Kendrick Lamar, che forte del nuovo album "Damn." ha portato a casa ben otto candidature, tra cui quella per il video dell'anno e quella dell'artista dell'anno. Seguono the Weeknd e Katy Perry con cinque.

Da notare alcuni cambiamenti nelle categorie: non ci sarà più un "best male" e un "best woman", ma semplicemente un "artist of the year". E ci sarà pure un premio "Best Fight Against the System". MTV premia la "miglior lotta contro il sistema".

Ecco l'elenco completo di categorie e artisti in lizza

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic"

Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"

DJ Khaled – "Wild Thoughts" [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth – "We Don’t Talk Anymore" [ft. Selena Gomez]

DJ Khaled – "Wild Thoughts" [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

D.R.A.M. – "Broccoli" [ft. Lil Yachty]

The Chainsmokers – "Closer" [ft. Halsey]

Calvin Harris – "Feels" [ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean]

Zayn and Taylor Swift – "I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)"

Best Pop Video

Shawn Mendes – "Treat You Better"

Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You"

Harry Styles – "Sign of the Times"

Fifth Harmony – "Down" [ft. Gucci Mane]

Katy Perry – "Chained to the Rhythm" [ft. Skip Marley]

Miley Cyrus – "Malibu"

Best Hip Hop Video

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Big Sean – "Bounce Back"

Chance the Rapper – "Same Drugs"

D.R.A.M. – "Broccoli" [ft. Lil Yachty]

Migos – "Bad and Boujee" [ft. Lil Uzi Vert]

DJ Khaled – "I’m the One" [ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne]

Best Dance Video

Zedd and Alessia Cara – "Stay"

Kygo and Selena Gomez – "It Ain’t Me"

Calvin Harris – "My Way"

Major Lazer – "Cold Water" [ft. Justin Bieber and MØ]

Afrojack – "Gone" [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]

Best Rock Video

Coldplay – "A Head Full of Dreams"

Fall Out Boy – "Young And Menace"

Twenty One Pilots – "Heavydirtysoul"

Green Day – "Bang Bang"

Foo Fighters – "Run"

Best Fight Against the System

Logic – "Black SpiderMan"

The Hamilton Mixtape – "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)"

Big Sean – "Light"

Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"

Taboo – "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL" [ft. Shailene Woodley]

John Legend – "Surefire"



Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Imagine Dragons – "Thunder"

Ed Sheeran – "Castle on the Hill"

DJ Shadow – "Nobody Speak" [ft. Run the Jewels]

Halsey – "Now or Never"

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Katy Perry – "Chained to the Rhythm" [ft. Skip Marley]

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic"

Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

Best Art Direction

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic"

Katy Perry – "Bon Appetit" [ft. Migos]

DJ Khaled – "Wild Thoughts" [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

A Tribe Called Quest – "Dis Generation"

KYLE – "iSpy" [ft. Lil Yachty]

Katy Perry – "Chained to the Rhythm" [ft. Skip Marley]

Harry Styles – "Sign of the Times"

Best Choreography

Kanye West – "Fade"

Ariana Grande – "Side to Side" [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Sia – "The Greatest"

Fifth Harmony – "Down" [ft. Gucci Mane]

Best Editing

Future – "Mask Off"

Young Thug – "Wyclef Jean"

Lorde – "Green Light"

The Chainsmokers – "Closer" [ft. Halsey]

The Weeknd – "Reminder"