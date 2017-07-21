Come annunciato, arriverà nei cinema a settmbre il live "David Gilmour: Live At Pompeii" , film tratto dai concerti che l'ex Pink Floyd ha tenuto il 7 e 8 luglio del 2016 nel leggendario anfiteatro di Pompei, 45 anni dopo “Pink Floyd Live at Pompeii”.

Oltre al film, nelle sale italiane distribuito da Nexo Digital il 13, 14 e 15 settembre, "David Gilmour: Live At Pompeii" vedrà anche una uscita discografica. Il 29 settembre verrà pubblicato per Columbia Records in diversi formati: doppio cd, blu-ray, doppio dvd, doppio cd + blu-ray + cd deluxe edition boxset, un boxset da 4LP, in digitale in alta definizione.

Questa la tracklist della versione fisica

CD 1:

5 A.M. 3.55

Rattle That Lock 4.41

Faces Of Stone 6.00

What Do You Want From Me 4.30

The Blue 6.33

The Great Gig In The Sky 6.02

A Boat Lies Waiting 4.55

Wish You Were Here 5.18

Money 8.13

In Any Tongue 7.47

High Hopes 9.31

One Of These Days 6.32

CD 2:

Shine On You Crazy Diamond 12.32

Fat Old Sun 6.05

Coming Back To Life 7.18

On An Island 7.01

Today 6.40

Sorrow 10.50

Run Like Hell 7.16

Time / Breathe (In The Air) (reprise) 6.45

Comfortably Numb 9.59

DVD/BLURAY

5 A.M. 3.54

Rattle That Lock 4.40

Faces Of Stone 6.01

What Do You Want From Me 4.34

The Blue 6.30

The Great Gig In The Sky 6.01

A Boat Lies Waiting 4.55

Wish You Were Here 5.18

Money 8.12

In Any Tongue 8.02

High Hopes 9.58

One Of These Days 6.35

Shine On You Crazy Diamond 12.37

Fat Old Sun 5.58

Coming Back To Life 7.16

On An Island 7.08

Today 6.34

Sorrow 10.49

Run Like Hell 7.15

Time / Breathe (In The Air) (reprise) 6.45

Comfortably Numb 9.41

Documentary: Pompeii Then And Now Doc 7.17

La versione Deluxe conterrà un dischetto aggiuntivo con questi contenuti

South America December 2015

Astronomy Domine 5.14

Us And Them 7.51

Today 6.53

Time / Breathe (In The Air) (reprise) 6.41

Comfortably Numb (Jon Carin - vocal) 9.00

Wroclaw, Poland June 2016 – with Orchestra

5 A.M. 3.01

Rattle That Lock 5.25

Dancing Right In Front Of Me 6.18

The Girl In The Yellow Dress (with Leszek MoÅ¼dÅ¼er) 7.08

In Any Tongue 7.56

Documentari

Gavin Elder Europe 2015 12.45

Gavin Elder South America 2015 15.00

Gavin Elder North America 2016 15.25

Gavin Elder Europe 2016 17.00

BBC documentary ‘David Gilmour: Wider Horizons’ 72.00

"David Gilmour: Live At Pompeii" è diretto da Gavin Elder. Questo il trailer della versione cinematografica;