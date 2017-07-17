Steve Winwood, esce "Winwood: greatest hits live" - COPERTINA/TRACKLIST
Esce il 1 settembre “Winwood: greatest hits live” (Wincraft Records/Thirty Tigers) è il primo album live della carriera solista di Steve Winwood. 23 brani su doppio cd e quadruplo LP scelti direttamente dal 69enne musicista inglese. Classici scritti per Spencer Davis Group, Traffic, Blind Faith e per i suoi album solisti.
CD1
01. I’m A Man
02. Them Changes
03. Fly
04. Can’t Find My Way Home
05. Had To Cry Today
06. Low Spark of High Heeled Boys
07. Empty Pages
08. Back In The High Life Again
09. Higher Love
10. Dear Mr Fantasy
11. Gimme Some Lovin'
CD2
01. Rainmaker
02. Pearly Queen
03. Glad
04. Why Can’t We Live Together
05. 40,000 Headmen
06. Walking In The Wind
07. Medicated Goo
08. John Barleycorn
09. While You See A Chance
10. Arc Of A Diver
11. Freedom Overspill
12. Roll With It