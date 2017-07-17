Esce il 1 settembre “Winwood: greatest hits live” (Wincraft Records/Thirty Tigers) è il primo album live della carriera solista di Steve Winwood. 23 brani su doppio cd e quadruplo LP scelti direttamente dal 69enne musicista inglese. Classici scritti per Spencer Davis Group, Traffic, Blind Faith e per i suoi album solisti.

CD1

01. I’m A Man

02. Them Changes

03. Fly

04. Can’t Find My Way Home

05. Had To Cry Today

06. Low Spark of High Heeled Boys

07. Empty Pages

08. Back In The High Life Again

09. Higher Love

10. Dear Mr Fantasy

11. Gimme Some Lovin'

CD2

01. Rainmaker

02. Pearly Queen

03. Glad

04. Why Can’t We Live Together

05. 40,000 Headmen

06. Walking In The Wind

07. Medicated Goo

08. John Barleycorn

09. While You See A Chance

10. Arc Of A Diver

11. Freedom Overspill

12. Roll With It