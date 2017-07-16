U2 allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma: la scaletta della seconda serata
Gli U2 questa sera hanno tenuto il loro secondo concerto del ‘The Joshua Tree Tour’ allo stadio Olimpico di Roma. La band irlandese esauriti i concerti italiani si esibirà martedì 18 luglio all’Estadì Olimpic Lluis Companys di Barcellona (Spagna). A seguire la scaletta che, nella prima parte del live di questa sera, ha proposto "A sort of homecoming" al posto di "Bad" e nel finale è stata inserita "Mysterious ways" ed è stata depennata la nuova "The little things that give you away".
Scaletta
Sunday Bloody Sunday
New Year's Day
A Sort of Homecoming
Pride (In the Name of Love)
Where the Streets Have No Name
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
With or Without You
Bullet the Blue Sky
Running to Stand Still
Red Hill Mining Town
In God's Country
Trip Through Your Wires
One Tree Hill
Exit
Mothers of the Disappeared
Miss Sarajevo
Beautiful Day
Elevation
Vertigo
Mysterious Ways
Ultraviolet (Light My Way)
One