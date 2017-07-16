Gli U2 questa sera hanno tenuto il loro secondo concerto del ‘The Joshua Tree Tour’ allo stadio Olimpico di Roma. La band irlandese esauriti i concerti italiani si esibirà martedì 18 luglio all’Estadì Olimpic Lluis Companys di Barcellona (Spagna). A seguire la scaletta che, nella prima parte del live di questa sera, ha proposto "A sort of homecoming" al posto di "Bad" e nel finale è stata inserita "Mysterious ways" ed è stata depennata la nuova "The little things that give you away".

Scaletta

Sunday Bloody Sunday

New Year's Day

A Sort of Homecoming

Pride (In the Name of Love)

Where the Streets Have No Name

I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

With or Without You

Bullet the Blue Sky

Running to Stand Still

Red Hill Mining Town

In God's Country

Trip Through Your Wires

One Tree Hill

Exit

Mothers of the Disappeared

Miss Sarajevo

Beautiful Day

Elevation

Vertigo

Mysterious Ways

Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

One