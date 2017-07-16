Ieri sera gli U2 in concerto allo stadio Olimpico di Roma hanno celebrato i trenta anni di “The Joshua Tree”, il loro album forse più simbolico, e hanno dato prova di essere ancora una delle più importanti rock band in attività.

Qui potete leggere la nostra recensione del concerto. Mentre più sotto potete vedere alcuni video della serata.

La prima parte della serata: "Sunday bloody sunday", "New year's day", "Bad" e "Pride (in the name of love)"

"Where the streets have no name"

"I still haven't found what i'm looking for"

"With or without you"

"Running to stand still"

"In God's country"

"Trip through your wires"

"One tree hill"

"Exit"

"Mothers of the disappeared"

"Miss Sarajevo"

"Beautiful day"

"Elevation"

"Ultraviolet"

"The little things that give you away"