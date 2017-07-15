U2 allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma: scaletta e immagini della prima serata
Sabato 15 luglio si è tenuto il primo dei due concerti italiani allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma del ‘The Joshua Tree Tour’ degli U2 (qui puoi rileggere la diretta del live). Domenica 16 luglio si replica. A seguire la scaletta e la fotogallery del concerto del 15 luglio.
Scaletta:
Sunday Bloody Sunday
New Year's Day
Bad
Pride (In the Name of Love)
Where the Streets Have No Name
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
With or Without You
Bullet the Blue Sky
Running to Stand Still
Red Hill Mining Town
In God's Country
Trip Through Your Wires
One Tree Hill
Exit
Mothers of the Disappeared
Miss Sarajevo
Beautiful Day
Elevation
Vertigo
Ultraviolet (Light My Way)
One
The little things that give you away