Sabato 15 luglio si è tenuto il primo dei due concerti italiani allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma del ‘The Joshua Tree Tour’ degli U2 (qui puoi rileggere la diretta del live). Domenica 16 luglio si replica. A seguire la scaletta e la fotogallery del concerto del 15 luglio.

Scaletta:

Sunday Bloody Sunday

New Year's Day

Bad

Pride (In the Name of Love)

Where the Streets Have No Name

I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

With or Without You

Bullet the Blue Sky

Running to Stand Still

Red Hill Mining Town

In God's Country

Trip Through Your Wires

One Tree Hill

Exit

Mothers of the Disappeared

Miss Sarajevo

Beautiful Day

Elevation

Vertigo

Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

One

The little things that give you away