La performance di Lady Gaga nell'intervallo del Super Bowl 2016 ha ricevuto ben sei nomination agli Emmy Awards, gli annuali premi della Television Academy.

Le premiazioni si svolgeranno il 17 settembre, queste le categorie in cui è candidata Lady Gaga: "Outstanding special class program", "outstanding production design for variety, nonfiction, event, or award special"; "outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special"; "outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special"; "outstanding technical direction, camerawork, video control for a limited series, movie, or special"; e "outstanding musical direction".

Potete rivedere lo show qua:

Sempre a tema musicale, nella categoria "Outstanding Music & Lyrics" hanno ricevuto la nomination Common, Robert Glasper, & Karriem Riggins per “Letter To The Free”, Chance The Rapper, Kenan Thompson, Eli Brueggemann, & Will Stephen oer “Last Christmas” (al Saturday Night Live)M Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), Rachel Bloom, & Jack Dolgen per “We Tapped That Ass” (My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend); Christopher Willis, Darrick Bachman, & Paul Rudish per “Jing-A-Ling-A-Ling” (Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special)); Jonathan Kimmel & Gary Greenberg per “The Ballad Of Claus Jorstad (Devil Stool)” (Jimmy Kimmel Live) e Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, & Sam Means per “Hell No” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).