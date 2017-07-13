Sono stati diffusi i dettagli del disco che a cantante californiana pubblicherà la prossima settmana, il 21 luglio: come noto, il nuovo lavoro di Lana Del Rey si intitolerà "Lust for life", e oltre alle già note collaborazioni con A$AP Rocky e The Weeknd, vedrà la presenza anche di Sean Ono Lennon e Stevie Nicks

Questa la tracklist completa

1. Love

2. Lust For Life (con The Weeknd)

3. 13 Beaches

4. Cherry

5. White Mustang

6. Summer Bummer (con A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti)

7. Groupie Love (con A$AP Rocky)

8. In My Feelings

9. Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind

10. God Bless America – And All the Beautiful Women In It

11. When The World Was at War We Kept Dancing

12. Beautiful People Beautiful Problems (con Stevie Nicks)

13. Tomorrow Never Came (con Sean Ono Lennon)

14. Heroin

15. Change

16. Get Free