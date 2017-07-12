David Bowie: in arrivo un nuovo box intitolato "A New Career In A New Town" - COPERTINA, INFO
Ghiotta sorpresa per i fan del Duca Bianco. Il prossimo 29 settembre uscirà infatti un cofanetto intitolato "A New Career In A New Town", che consta di 12 CD oppure 13 LP, che conterrà molte perle del repertorio di David Bowie - comprese rarità e remix (in particolare quello dell'alvbum "Lodger", curato da Tony Visconti con il benestare di Bowie stesso).
Questa è la copertina:
Questi invece gli album inclusi:
Low (remastered) (1LP)
"Heroes" (remastered) (1LP)
“Heroes” E.P. (remastered) (12” Single)*
Stage (remastered) (2LP Yellow Vinyl) *
Stage (2017) (remastered) (3LP)
Lodger (remastered) (1LP)
Lodger (Tony Visconti 2017 Mix) (1LP)*
Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (1LP)
Re:Call 3 (single versions, non-album singles and B-sides) (remastered) (2LP)
Sopra potete vedere come si presetna il contenuto del box.