I Verve pubblicheranno una edizione deluxe per il ventesimo anniversario del loro album uscito nel 1997 “Urban hymns”. Il disco sarà disponibile in quattro diversi formati: il CD standard remasterizzato, una versione deluxe da due CD, un box super deluxe da 5 CD con DVD e un cofanetto con un triplo LP.

Le versioni deluxe conterranno tutte le b-side più più tre ore di materiale inciso dal vivo inedito, compreso l'intero live tenuto all’Haigh Hall di Wigan, la città della band, nel 1998.

Qui sotto le tracklist delle varie versioni:

Standard CD remastered album:

1. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

2. ‘Sonnet’

3. ‘The Rolling People’

4. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

5. ‘Catching The Butterfly’

6. ‘Neon Wilderness’

7. ‘Space And Time’

8. ‘Weeping Willow’

9. ‘Lucky Man’

10. ‘One Day’

11. ‘This Time’

12. ‘Velvet Morning’

13. ‘Come On’

2CD deluxe

CD1

1. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

2. ‘Sonnet’

3. ‘The Rolling People’

4. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

5. ‘Catching The Butterfly’

6. ‘Neon Wilderness’

7. ‘Space And Time’

8. ‘Weeping Willow’

9. ‘Lucky Man’

10. ‘One Day’

11. ‘This Time’

12. ‘Velvet Morning’

13. ‘Come On’

CD2 – Live 1997/98 – ALL UNRELEASED

Tracks 1-11 from Haigh Hall concert – May 24, 1998

1. ‘This Is Music’

2. ‘Space And Time’

3. ‘Catching The Butterfly’

4. ‘Sonnet’

5. ‘The Rolling People’

6. ‘Weeping Willow’

7. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

8. ‘Lucky Man’

9. ‘Life’s An Ocean’

10. ‘Velvet Morning’

11. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

12. ‘A New Decade’ – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

13. ‘History’ – Brixton Academy (16/1/98

14. ‘Slide Away’ – Manchester Academy (11/8/97)

Super Deluxe (Remastered) Version – 5CD/1DVD

CD1

1. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

2. ‘Sonnet’

3. ‘The Rolling People’

4. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

5. ‘Catching The Butterfly’

6. ‘Neon Wilderness’

7. ‘Space And Time’

8. ‘Weeping Willow’

9. ‘Lucky Man’

10. ‘One Day’

11. ‘This Time’

12. ‘Velvet Morning’

13. ‘Come On’

CD2

B-sides

1. ‘Lord I Guess I’ll Never Know’

2. ‘Country Song’

3. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ (James Lavelle Remix)

4. ‘So Sister’

5. ‘Echo Bass’

6. ‘Three Steps’

7. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ – original demo

8. ‘The Crab’

9. ‘Stamped’

10. ‘Never Wanna See You Cry’

11. ‘(Bitter Sweet Symphony) MSG’

12. ‘The Longest Day’

13. ‘Lucky Man’ (Happiness More or Less)

CD3

B-sides (cont.) + 2 session tracks issued in 2004*

1. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ (extended version)

2. ‘This Could Be My Moment’

3. ‘Monte Carlo’ – BBC Evening session 27/8/97

4. ‘Life’s An Ocean’

5. ‘A Man Called Sun’

6. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

7. ‘On Your Own’

8. ‘So Sister’

CD4

Live at Haigh Hall 24/5/98

1. ‘This Is Music’

2. ‘Space And Time’

3. ‘Catching The Butterfly’

4. ‘Sonnet’

5. ‘The Rolling People’

6. ‘Neon Wilderness’

7. ‘Weeping Willow’

8. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

9. ‘Lucky Man’

10. ‘Life’s an Ocean’

11. ‘Velvet Morning’

12. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

CD5

Haigh Hall Encore:

1. ‘One Day’

2. ‘History’

3. ‘Come On’

4. ‘A New Decade’ – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

5. ‘The Rolling People’ – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)

6. ‘On Your Own’ – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)

7. ‘History’ – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)

8. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

9. ‘Slide Away’ – Manchester Academy (11/8/97)

10. ‘A Man Called Sun’ – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

11. ‘A Northern Soul’ – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

12. ‘Space And Time’ – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)

13. ‘This Is Music – Manchester Academy (11/8/97)

14. ‘Weeping Willow’ – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

15. ‘Stormy Clouds’ (and Reprise) – Manchester Academy (11/8/97) 7.24

DVD

The Video 1996-1998

Later with Jools Holland – 01/11/97

1. ‘Lucky Man’

2. ‘Life’s An Ocean’

3. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

4. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

Live at Haigh Hall

1. ‘This Is Music’

2. ‘Space And Time’

3. ‘Catching The Butterfly’

4. ‘Sonnet’

5. ‘The Rolling People’

6. ‘Neon Wilderness’

7. ‘Weeping Willow’

8. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

9. ‘Lucky Man’

10. ‘Life’s An Ocean’

11. ‘Velvet Morning’

12. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

13. ‘One Day’

14. ‘History’

15. ‘Come On’

The promo videos:

‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

‘Lucky Man’

‘Lucky Man’ (US version)

‘Sonnet’

4) VINYL BOX SET

DOUBLE LP1

Remastered album

Side 1

1. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

2. ‘Sonnet’

3. ‘The Rolling People’

Side 2

4. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

5. ‘Catching The Butterfly

6. ‘Neon Wilderness’

Side 3

7. ‘Space and Time’

8. ‘Weeping Willow’

9. ‘Lucky Man’

10. ‘One Day’

Side 4

11. ‘This Time’

12. ‘Velvet Morning’

13. ‘Come On’

DOUBLE LP2

B-sides, session tracks issued in 2004* Side 1

1. ‘Lord I Guess I’ll Never Know’

2. ‘Country Song’

3. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ (James Lavelle Remix)

4. ‘So Sister’

Side 2

5. ‘Echo Bass’

6. ‘Three Steps’

7. ‘The Crab’

8. ‘Stamped’

Side 3

9. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ – original demo

10. ‘Never Wanna See You Cry’

11. ‘(Bitter Sweet Symphony) MSG’

12. ‘The Longest Day’

Side 4

13. ‘Lucky Man’ (Happiness More Or Less)

14. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ (extended version)

15. ‘This Could Be My Moment’

16. ‘Monte Carlo’

DOUBLE LP3

Live at Haigh Hall

Side 1

1. ‘This Is Music’

2. ‘Space And Time’

3. ‘Catching The Butterfly’

4. ‘Sonnet’

Side 2

5. ‘The Rolling People’

6. ‘Neon Wilderness’

7. ‘Weeping Willow’

8. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

9. ‘Lucky Man’

Side 3

10. ‘Life’s An Ocean’

11. ‘Velvet Morning ‘

12. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

Side 4

13. ‘One Day’

14. ‘History’

15. ‘Come On’

D2C 12” SINGLE

A

‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ – Alt. Version

B

‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)