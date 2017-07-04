Foo Fighters, debutto dal vivo per "Dirty water", da "Concrete and gold"
“Concrete and gold” arriverà il 15 settembre, ma i Foo Fighters continuano a presentare nuovi brani dal vivo nell'attuale tour europeo. Dopo "Run", "Sunday rain", "La Dee Da” e “The Sky is a Neighborhood”, ieri a Parigi Dave Grohl e soci hanno eseguito "Dirty water", la sesta canzone del nuovo disco. Ecco il video
Questa la tracklist dell'album
01. T-Shirt
02. Run
03. Make It Right
04. The Sky Is A Neighborhood
05. La Dee Da
06. Dirty Water
70. Arrows
08. Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)
09. Sunday Rain
10. The Line
11. Concrete and Gold