Si è tenuta il 25 giugno a Los Angeles la cerimonia di premiazione dei BET Awards (i premi istituiti nel 2001 dal network Black Entertainment Television per celebrare afroamericani ed altre minoranze nel campo della musica, della recitazione, dello sport, e di altri settori dell'intrattenimento). Trionfatrice di questa edizione è stata Beyoncé, che ha ricevuto cinque riconoscimenti.

Ecco i premiati delle categorie musicali:

Album of the Year: "Lemonade", Beyoncé

Video of the Year: "Sorry" (Beyoncé) ex aequo con "24K Magic" (Bruno Mars)

Viewer's Choice Award: "Sorry", Beyoncé

Best New Artist: "Chance the Rapper"

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Beyoncé

Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Remy Ma

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Duo/Group: Migos

Best Collaboration: Chris Brown featuring Gucci Mane & Usher – "Party"

Video Director of the Year: Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Beyoncé – "Sorry")

BetCentric Award: Solange – "Cranes in the Sky"

Lifetime Achievement Award - New Edition

Humanitarian Award - Chance the Rapper

Nel corso della serata si sono esibiti

Bruno Mars, Future, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Migos, Tamar Braxton, Trey Songz, Chris Brown, Big Sean, Roman GianArthur, Post Malone, Quavo, New Edition, Maxwell, Mary J. Blige, A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, Xscape, French Montana, Swae Lee, Kamasi Washington, El Debarge.