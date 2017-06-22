Black Sabbath: a settembre esce il box "The ten year war" - TRAILER
Il prossimo 29 settembre i Black Sabbath pubblicheranno con BMG un box in edizione limitata e numerata intitolato “The ten year war”. In esso vi saranno inclusi i primi otto album della band inglese con Ozzy Osbourne: “Black Sabbath”, “Paranoid”, “Master of reality”, “Vol.4”, “Sabbath bloody sabbath”, “Sabotage”, “Technical ecstacy” e “Never say die”.
Ogni album è stato rimasterizzato da Andy Pearce dai nastri originali e sarà stampato su un vinile colorato da 180 grammi. Ogni album avrà un proprio colore. Inoltre, vi saranno inclusi due singoli rari: la versione giapponese di “Evil woman (Don’t play your games with me)/Black Sabbath” e la versione cilena di Paranoid/The wizard.
Nel box ci saranno anche una chiavetta USB a forma di croce contenente l’audio ad alta definizione di tutti e otto gli album, insieme a tutta una serie di altri extra.
Cosa contiene “The ten year war”
- Black Sabbath
- Paranoid
- Master Of Reality (including original fold-out colour poster)
- Vol.4
- Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
- Sabotage
- Technical Ecstacy
- Never Say Die
- Japanese version of Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me)/Black Sabbath
- Chilean version of Paranoid/The Wizard (only 100 copies of the original radio promo were pressed)
- Crucifix shaped Black Sabbath USB stick, exclusive to this box set, which can be worn round the neck and contains MQA high definition audio of the first eight Black Sabbath albums
- The extremely rare The Ten Year War brochure, reproduced from the original publication
- Hardback book, featuring accolades from the cream of rock royalty, coupled with official and candid iconic photography of the band during their 1970s tours, recording sessions and photo-shoots
- Tenth Anniversary World Tour 1978 Official Programme, impeccably reproduced
- Reprinted tour poster from the 1972 Seattle Centre Arena show.