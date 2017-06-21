Artists for Grenfell: esce il singolo "Bridge over troubled water" per raccogliere fondi - ASCOLTA
E’ stato pubblicato il singolo per raccogliere fondi a favore di coloro che sono stati colpiti dalla tragedia dell’incendio alla Grenfell Tower di Londra la scorsa settimana dove hanno perso la vita 79 persone, ma altre risultano disperse.
La canzone interpretata dagli artisti organizzati dall’ideatore del progetto Simon Cowell sotto la denominazione Artists for Grenfell è “Bridge over troubled water” incisa da Simon & Garfunkel nel 1970.
La canzone si apre con un verso del rapper londinese Stormzy, che dice: "I don't know where to begin / So I'll start by saying I refuse to forget you. I refuse to be silenced / I refuse to neglect you.". A seguire la lunga di artisti che hanno partecipato a questa operazione benefica. La canzone è disponibile all’acquisto su iTunes.
Questa la lunga lista di artisti che hanno partecipato.
Angel
Anne-Marie
Bastille
Brian May (Queen)
Carl Barat (The Libertines)
Craig David
Deno
Donae'o
Dua Lipa
Ella Eyre
Ella Henderson
Emeli Sande
Fleur East
Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell
Geri Halliwell
Gregory Porter
James Arthur
James Blunt
Jessie J
Jessie Ware
John Newman
Jon McClure (Reverend and the Makers)
Jorja Smith
Kelly Jones (Stereophonics)
Labrinth
Leona Lewis
Liam Payne
London Community Gospel Choir
Louis Tomlinson
Louisa Johnson
Matt Goss
Matt Terry
Mr Eazi
Nathan Sykes
Nile Rodgers
Omar
Paloma Faith
Pixie Lott
Ray BLK
RAYE
Rita Ora
Robbie Williams
Shakka
Shane Filan
Stormzy
The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)
Tokio Myers
Tom Grennan
Tony Hadley
Tulisa
WSTRN