E’ stato pubblicato il singolo per raccogliere fondi a favore di coloro che sono stati colpiti dalla tragedia dell’incendio alla Grenfell Tower di Londra la scorsa settimana dove hanno perso la vita 79 persone, ma altre risultano disperse.

La canzone interpretata dagli artisti organizzati dall’ideatore del progetto Simon Cowell sotto la denominazione Artists for Grenfell è “Bridge over troubled water” incisa da Simon & Garfunkel nel 1970.

La canzone si apre con un verso del rapper londinese Stormzy, che dice: "I don't know where to begin / So I'll start by saying I refuse to forget you. I refuse to be silenced / I refuse to neglect you.". A seguire la lunga di artisti che hanno partecipato a questa operazione benefica. La canzone è disponibile all’acquisto su iTunes.

Questa la lunga lista di artisti che hanno partecipato.

Angel

Anne-Marie

Bastille

Brian May (Queen)

Carl Barat (The Libertines)

Craig David

Deno

Donae'o

Dua Lipa

Ella Eyre

Ella Henderson

Emeli Sande

Fleur East

Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell

Geri Halliwell

Gregory Porter

James Arthur

James Blunt

Jessie J

Jessie Ware

John Newman

Jon McClure (Reverend and the Makers)

Jorja Smith

Kelly Jones (Stereophonics)

Labrinth

Leona Lewis

Liam Payne

London Community Gospel Choir

Louis Tomlinson

Louisa Johnson

Matt Goss

Matt Terry

Mr Eazi

Nathan Sykes

Nile Rodgers

Omar

Paloma Faith

Pixie Lott

Ray BLK

RAYE

Rita Ora

Robbie Williams

Shakka

Shane Filan

Stormzy

The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)

Tokio Myers

Tom Grennan

Tony Hadley

Tulisa

WSTRN