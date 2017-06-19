LCD Soundsystem, il nuovo album 'American Dream' esce a inizio settembre - TRACKLIST
Verrà pubblicato il prossimo primo settembre "American Dream", il nuovo album degli LCD Soundsystem, ideale seguito di "This Is Happening" del 2010: il progetto guidato da James Murphy farà seguire alla pubblicazione un breve tour europeo che - senza toccare l'Italia, almeno per il momento - prenderà il via il l'8 settembre a Copenaghen, in Danimarca, per poi proseguire alla volta di Amsterdam (l'11 e 12 settembre), Parigi (13 e 14), Manchester (16 e 17), Glasgow (19) e Londra (22).
Il nuovo album degli LCD Soundsystem è stato anticipato presso il pubblico dai brani "Call The Police" e dalla title track "American Dream". Ecco, di seguito, la tracklist del disco:
"oh baby"
"other voices"
"i used to"
"change yr mind"
"how do you sleep?"
"tonite"
"call the police"
"american dream"
"emotional haircut"
"black screen"