Verrà pubblicato il prossimo primo settembre "American Dream", il nuovo album degli LCD Soundsystem, ideale seguito di "This Is Happening" del 2010: il progetto guidato da James Murphy farà seguire alla pubblicazione un breve tour europeo che - senza toccare l'Italia, almeno per il momento - prenderà il via il l'8 settembre a Copenaghen, in Danimarca, per poi proseguire alla volta di Amsterdam (l'11 e 12 settembre), Parigi (13 e 14), Manchester (16 e 17), Glasgow (19) e Londra (22).

Il nuovo album degli LCD Soundsystem è stato anticipato presso il pubblico dai brani "Call The Police" e dalla title track "American Dream". Ecco, di seguito, la tracklist del disco:

"oh baby"

"other voices"

"i used to"

"change yr mind"

"how do you sleep?"

"tonite"

"call the police"

"american dream"

"emotional haircut"

"black screen"