INTRODUCING @KRIS_VAN_ASSCHE'S #DIORHOMME WINTER 2017 CAMPAIGN | #KVASquad Dave Gahan and Lucas Hedges with models @RoquesDylan and @Christophe.TKint photographed by @DavidSimsOfficial and styled by @MauricioNardi, art direction @ChristopherSimmonds. #intothenight

A post shared by Dior Homme Official (@diorhomme) on Jun 13, 2017 at 6:20am PDT