Esce il prossimo 25 agosto, anticipato dal singolo “Saboteur blues”, il nuovo album dei Gogol Bordello “Seekers and finders” (Cooking Vinyl/Edel). Del loro settimo album il frontman Eugene Hutz dice: “’Seekers and finders’ è per noi un disco magico e giocoso”. Tra le collaborazioni presenti nel disco, quella con Regina Spektor.

I Gogol Bordello questa estate presenteranno le nuove canzoni dal vivo anche in Italia. In luglio sono previsti tre appuntamenti nel nostro stivale: Pistoia, Torino e Trento.

I Gogol Bordello sono composti da Eugene Hütz (voce/chitarra), Sergey Ryabtsev (violino), Thomas Gobena (basso), Pedro Erazo-Segovia (voce/percussioni), Pasha Newmerzhitsky (accordion), Boris Pelekh (chitarra), Alfredo Ortiz (batteria), Pamela Racine (voce/percussioni) e Vanessa Walters (voce/percussioni).

Tracklist:

01. Did It All

02. Walking on the Burning Coal

03. Break Into Your Higher Self

04. Seekers and Finders

05. Familia Bonfireball

06. Clearvoyance

07. Saboteur Blues

08. Love Gangsters

09. If I Ever Get Home Before Dark

10. You Know Who We Are (Uprooted Funk)

11. Still That Way