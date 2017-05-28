Si è svolta la cerimonia di premiazione per l'attrivbuzione dei TIM MTV Awards 2017. L'evento, condotto dal vincitore di Sanremo Francesco Gabbani si è tenuto a Roma nella sera del 27 maggio.

A raccogliere più premi nella serata - con una doppietta - è stato il duo Benjy & Fede che si è visto attribuire la vittoria nelle categorie #MTVAwardsStar e Best Italian Band. A Mengoni ed Emma sono andati i premi come Best Italian Male e Best Italian Female, rispettivamente, mentre Sfera Ebbasta ha vinto per la categoria MTV Music Award.

Ecco tutti i vincitori di ogni categoria dei TIM MTV Awards 2017:

#MTVAwardsStar

Benjy & Fede

MTV Rap Icon

Fabri Fibra

MTV History Award

Paola Turci



Best Fan

Esercito (Marco MEngoni)

Best International Male

Justin Bieber

Best Artist from the World

Enrique Iglesias

Best International Band

One Direction

Best Italian Band

Benji & Fede

Mentos White Always Best Look & Smile

Rihanna

Best International Female

Ariana Grande



Best Italian Female

Emma

MTV Music Award

Sfera Ebbasta

Best Video

The Chainsmokers feat Halsey Closer



Webstar

Alberico De Giglio



Best Italian Male

Marco Mengoni

Best Performance

Michele Bravi