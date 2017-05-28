Si è svolta la cerimonia di premiazione per l'attrivbuzione dei TIM MTV Awards 2017. L'evento, condotto dal vincitore di Sanremo Francesco Gabbani si è tenuto a Roma nella sera del 27 maggio.
A raccogliere più premi nella serata - con una doppietta - è stato il duo Benjy & Fede che si è visto attribuire la vittoria nelle categorie #MTVAwardsStar e Best Italian Band. A Mengoni ed Emma sono andati i premi come Best Italian Male e Best Italian Female, rispettivamente, mentre Sfera Ebbasta ha vinto per la categoria MTV Music Award.
Ecco tutti i vincitori di ogni categoria dei TIM MTV Awards 2017:
#MTVAwardsStar
Benjy & Fede
MTV Rap Icon
Fabri Fibra
MTV History Award
Paola Turci
Best Fan
Esercito (Marco MEngoni)
Best International Male
Justin Bieber
Best Artist from the World
Enrique Iglesias
Best International Band
One Direction
Best Italian Band
Benji & Fede
Mentos White Always Best Look & Smile
Rihanna
Best International Female
Ariana Grande
Best Italian Female
Emma
MTV Music Award
Sfera Ebbasta
Best Video
The Chainsmokers feat Halsey Closer
Webstar
Alberico De Giglio
Best Italian Male
Marco Mengoni
Best Performance
Michele Bravi