Ieri sera alla Meadowlands Arena di East Rutheford (New Jersey), l’ex Pink Floyd Roger Waters ha tenuto la data zero del suo ‘Us and them’ tour. Come potete vedere dalla scaletta qui sotto, il live è incentrato in massima parte sui brani dei Pink Floyd. Lo spazio lasciato alle canzoni del nuovo album “Is this the life we really want?”, la cui uscita sul mercato è prevista per il prossimo 2 giugno, è davvero esiguo e si risolve con “Deja vu”, “The last refugee”, “Picture that” e “Smell the roses”. Nessuna altra canzone dei suoi altri lavori solisti è stata eseguita.

Setlist: