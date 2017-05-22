Il rapper canadese Drake è stato, senza alcun dubbio, il re dei Billboard Music Awards 2017 – gli annuali riconoscimenti indetti dalla importante testata statunitense - prevalendo in ben 13 categorie e battendo così il record di Adele che se ne aggiudicò 12.

A seguire l’intera lista con le categorie, i candidati alla vittoria finale e il vincente contraddistinto dalla scritta winner.

Top Artist:

Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake -- WINNER

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn -- WINNER

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:

Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots -- WINNER

Top Male Artist:

Justin Bieber

Drake -- WINNER

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:

Adele

Beyonce -- WINNER

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots -- WINNER

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Beyonce

Drake -- WINNER

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake -- WINNER

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake -- WINNER

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots -- WINNER

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake -- WINNER

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS -- WINNER

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Justin Bieber

Beyonce -- WINNER

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist:

Beyonce -- WINNER

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour:

Beyonce -- WINNER

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist:

J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake -- WINNER

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour

Drake -- WINNER

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton -- WINNER

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney -- WINNER

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist:

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots -- WINNER

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay -- WINNER

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel -- WINNER

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers -- WINNER

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle -- WINNER

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & the Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist:

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin -- WINNER

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Beyonce, Lemonade

Drake, Views -- WINNER

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:

Hamilton: An American Musical -- WINNER

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls

Top R&B Album:

Beyonce, Lemonade -- WINNER

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Rihanna, Anti

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Rap Album:

J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only

Drake, Views -- WINNER

Kevin Gates, Isla

DJ Khaled, Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

Top Country Album:

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

Chris Stapleton, Traveller -- WINNER

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers, Cleopatra

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct -- WINNER

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

Top Latin Album:

J Balvin, Energia

CNCO, Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2 -- WINNER

Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

The Chainsmokers, Bouquet

The Chainsmokers, Collage

Flume, Skin

Kygo, Cloud Nine

Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough -- WINNER

Top Christian Album:

Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing

Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be -- WINNER

Joey + Rory, Hymns

Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains

Skillet, Unleashed

Top Gospel Album:

Tamela Mann, One Way -- WINNER

Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Travis Greene, The Hill

Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live

Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa - The Next Generation 2

Top Hot 100 Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer” -- WINNER

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Selling Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” -- WINNER

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” -- WINNER

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” -- WINNER

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Desiigner, "Panda" -- WINNER

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Collaboration:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” -- WINNER

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Song:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” -- WINNER

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Collaboration:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” -- WINNER

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Rap Song:

Desiigner, “Panda” -- WINNER

Drake, “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Top Rap Collaboration:

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles” -- WINNER

Top Country Song:

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.” -- WINNER

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top Country Collaboration:

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, “Different For Girls”

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire” -- WINNER

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Rock Song:

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens” -- WINNER

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”

Top Latin Song:

Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”

Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer” -- WINNER

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” -- WINNER

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”

Top Christian Song:

Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”

Hillary Scott & The Family, “Thy Will” -- WINNER

Skillet, “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Song:

Jekalyn Carr, “You’re Bigger”

Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”

Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”

Travis Greene, “Made A Way” -- WINNER

Hezekiah Walker, “Better”