"The Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary" celebra il capolavoro in una versione a 4CD con parecchie novità rispetto all'edizione di 10 anni fa: nuovi remix ("One three hill", "Bullet the blue sky", "Running to stand still", "Red hill mining town", "With or without you", "Where the streets gave no name") e in un nuovo disco dal vivo (che è la registrazione del concerto tenuto dagli U2 a Madison Square Garden nel 1987).

