Ieri sera gli Aerosmith hanno dato il via al loro “Aero-Vederci Baby!”, che potrebbe essere il loro tour di addio. La band di Tyler e Perry si è esibita davanti a 50.000 persone al Park Ha Yarkon di Tel Aviv (Israele), il prossimo live sarà alla Black Sea Arena di Batumi (Georgia) il 20 maggio.

Questa la scaletta del concerto

“Let the Music Do the Talking”

“Young Lust”

“Cryin'”

“Livin’ on the Edge”

“Rag Doll”

“Dude (Looks Like a Lady)”

“Crazy”

“Stop Messin’ Around”

“Oh Well”

“Sweet Emotion”

“Seasons of Wither”

“Hangman Jury”

“Baby, Please Don’t Go”

“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”

“Janie’s Got a Gun”

“Come Together”

“Love in an Elevator”

“Dream On”

“Walk This Way”