National: esce la clip del singolo "The system only dreams in total darkness" - VIDEO
I National hanno pubblicato il video del nuovo singolo "The system only dreams in total darkness". La clip è stata diretta da Casey Reas. La canzone sarà inclusa sul loro prossimo album “Sleep well beast” (4AD) annunciato in uscita per l’8 settembre. La band capitanata da Matt Berninger – ferma discograficamente al 2013 quando venne pubblicato “Trouble will find me” - ha annunciato anche un tour mondiale che al momento non prevede concerti in Italia.
Tracklist:
01 Nobody Else Will Be There
02 Day I Die
03 Walk It Back
04 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
05 Born to Beg
06 Turtleneck
07 Empire Line
08 I’ll Still Destroy You
09 Guilty Party
10 Carin at the Liquor Store
11 Dark Side of the Gym
12 Sleep Well Beast