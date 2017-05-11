I National hanno pubblicato il video del nuovo singolo "The system only dreams in total darkness". La clip è stata diretta da Casey Reas. La canzone sarà inclusa sul loro prossimo album “Sleep well beast” (4AD) annunciato in uscita per l’8 settembre. La band capitanata da Matt Berninger – ferma discograficamente al 2013 quando venne pubblicato “Trouble will find me” - ha annunciato anche un tour mondiale che al momento non prevede concerti in Italia.

Tracklist:

01 Nobody Else Will Be There

02 Day I Die

03 Walk It Back

04 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

05 Born to Beg

06 Turtleneck

07 Empire Line

08 I’ll Still Destroy You

09 Guilty Party

10 Carin at the Liquor Store

11 Dark Side of the Gym

12 Sleep Well Beast