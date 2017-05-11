I Metallica hanno dato il via ieri sera alla branca nordamericana del loro WorldWired tour all’M&T Bank Stadium di Baltimora (Maryland). La band californiana la sera precedente si era esibita nella stessa venue di fronte per un esclusivo ‘soundcheck party’ (di soli quattro brani, che puoi vedere più sotto) di fronte a 300 persone del loro fanclub. Questo live è stato proposto su Facebook per raccogliere fondi a favore della fondazione All Within My Hands.

Tracklist:

“Hardwired”

2. “Atlas, Rise!”

3. “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

4. “Fuel”

5. “The Unforgiven”

6. “Now That We’re Dead”

7. “Moth Into Flame”

8. “Wherever I May Roam”

9. “Halo on Fire”

10. “Hit the Lights”

11. “Sad But True”

12. “One”

13. “Master of Puppets”

14. “Fade to Black”

15. “Seek & Destroy”

16. “Battery”

17. “Nothing Else Matters”

18. “Enter Sandman”