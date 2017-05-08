Dopo il primo singolo "Smell the roses", una nuova anticipazione da "Is This the Life We Really Want?", l'attesissimo album di Roger Waters, previsto per il prossimo 2 giugno.

Si tratta di una bella ballata per chitarra acustica ed archi, "Déjà Vu", che inizia con la suggestiva frase "If I were god", per poi costruire un emozionante crescendo: si può ascoltare qua.

Il disco segue dopo 25 anni "Amused to death" ed è stato inciso dall'ex Pink Floyd con Nigel Godrich, il produttore dei Radiohead, e Gus Seyffert (bassista per Norah Jones e frontman dei Willoughby), Jonathan Wilson (cantautore, produttore), Joey Waronker (batterista in passato già al fianco di Beck e R.E.M.), Roger Manning (in passato in forze in Jellyfish, Imperial Drag, The Moog Cookbook e TV Eyes), Lee Pardini (tastierista dei Dawes), Jessica Wolfe e Holly Proctor.

Ecco, di seguito, la tracklist e l'audio del primo singolo "Smell the roses"

When We Were Young

Déjà Vu

The Last Refugee

Picture That

Broken Bones

Is This The Life We Really Want?

Bird In A Gale

The Most Beautiful Girl

Smell The Roses

Wait For Her

Oceans Apart

Part Of Me Died