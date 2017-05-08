Roger Waters, ascolta "Déjà Vu", la seconda canzone da "Is This the Life We Really Want?"
Dopo il primo singolo "Smell the roses", una nuova anticipazione da "Is This the Life We Really Want?", l'attesissimo album di Roger Waters, previsto per il prossimo 2 giugno.
Si tratta di una bella ballata per chitarra acustica ed archi, "Déjà Vu", che inizia con la suggestiva frase "If I were god", per poi costruire un emozionante crescendo: si può ascoltare qua.
Il disco segue dopo 25 anni "Amused to death" ed è stato inciso dall'ex Pink Floyd con Nigel Godrich, il produttore dei Radiohead, e Gus Seyffert (bassista per Norah Jones e frontman dei Willoughby), Jonathan Wilson (cantautore, produttore), Joey Waronker (batterista in passato già al fianco di Beck e R.E.M.), Roger Manning (in passato in forze in Jellyfish, Imperial Drag, The Moog Cookbook e TV Eyes), Lee Pardini (tastierista dei Dawes), Jessica Wolfe e Holly Proctor.
Ecco, di seguito, la tracklist e l'audio del primo singolo "Smell the roses"
When We Were Young
Déjà Vu
The Last Refugee
Picture That
Broken Bones
Is This The Life We Really Want?
Bird In A Gale
The Most Beautiful Girl
Smell The Roses
Wait For Her
Oceans Apart
Part Of Me Died