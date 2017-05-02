Il 9 giugno esce “Trouble maker” (Epitaph/Hellcat), il nuovo album dei punkers californiani Rancid. Più sotto è possibile vedere il video di “Ghost of a chance”, il primo singolo del disco. “Trouble maker” arriva a tre anni di distanza dal precedente “Honor is all we know”.

Tracklist:

01 Track Fast

02 Ghost of a Chance

03 Telegraph Avenue

04 An Intimate Close Up of a Street Punk Trouble Maker

05 Where I’m Going

06 Buddy

07 Farewell Lola Blue

08 All American Neighborhood

09 Bovver Rock and Roll

10 Make It Out Alive

11 Molly Make Up Your Mind

12 I Got Them Blues Again

13 Beauty of the Pool Hall

14 Say Goodbye to Our Heroes

15 I Kept a Promise

16 Cold Cold Blood

17 This is Not the End

18 We Arrived On Time (Bonus Track)

19 Go On Rise Up (Bonus Track)