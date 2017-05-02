Rancid, esce "Trouble maker". "Ghost of a chance" è il primo singolo - VIDEO/TRACKLIST/COPERTINA
Il 9 giugno esce “Trouble maker” (Epitaph/Hellcat), il nuovo album dei punkers californiani Rancid. Più sotto è possibile vedere il video di “Ghost of a chance”, il primo singolo del disco. “Trouble maker” arriva a tre anni di distanza dal precedente “Honor is all we know”.
Tracklist:
01 Track Fast
02 Ghost of a Chance
03 Telegraph Avenue
04 An Intimate Close Up of a Street Punk Trouble Maker
05 Where I’m Going
06 Buddy
07 Farewell Lola Blue
08 All American Neighborhood
09 Bovver Rock and Roll
10 Make It Out Alive
11 Molly Make Up Your Mind
12 I Got Them Blues Again
13 Beauty of the Pool Hall
14 Say Goodbye to Our Heroes
15 I Kept a Promise
16 Cold Cold Blood
17 This is Not the End
18 We Arrived On Time (Bonus Track)
19 Go On Rise Up (Bonus Track)