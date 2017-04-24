Anziana ma non doma, la settantasettenne cantante e attivista Joan Baez si è unita alla pletora di cantanti e band che l'hanno già fatto negli ultimi mesi scrivendo e pubblicando su YouTube una canzone contro Donald Trump, intitolata "Nasty man".

Per la verità, al momento l'iniziativa della Baez non ha suscitato grandi reazioni - le visualizzazioni sono per ora soltanto 132.000. Del resto, l'autrice e interprete è la prima a definire la sua "una canzone non bella", ma che, si augura, "farà ridere chi la ascolta".

Qui di seguito il testo, e più sotto il video. Giudicate voi.

Here’s a little song,

about a man gone wrong,

while building up his evil empire.

And after months of ifs and buts,

the papers got the guts,

to call the Man of the Year a liar,

to call the Man of the Year a liar.

Hustlin’ and buslin’

across the big green lawn

stomping’ through the famous rose garden.

But every little rose,

turned up its pretty nose,

sayin’ “you owe the earth a pardon,”

sayin’ “you owe the earth a pardon.”

Fumblin’ and bumblin’

through the halls at night,

turning every light switch on,

searching for the room,

where you used to be the groom

but she’s packed all her jew-ler-ee and gone.

Yeah she’s scooped up all of her jew-ler-ee and gone.

Well the former resident,

and Missus President,

left you corn an lima beans and tomatoes.

You said, “rip ‘em all out.

They’ll only give me gout.

And that’s unbecoming for a future dictator.

That’s unbecoming for a future dictator.”

And you’re gonna build a wall,

the biggiest wall, the beautifulist wall round our borders.

But here’s what I think,

you better talk to a shrink,

‘cuz you’ve got serious psychological disorders.

You’ve got dangerous pathological disorders.

Well that’s my little song,

about a man gone wrong.

He’s nasty from his head to his feet.

When the dirt on this man finally hits the fan,

and no one gives a damn about his tweets,

he’ll be finally and forever obsolete.