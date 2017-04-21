Roger Waters, ecco "Smell the roses", il primo singolo da "Is This the Life We Really Want?"
E' stato diffuso oggi "Smell the roses", il primo singolo da "Is This the Life We Really Want?", il nuovo album di Roger Waters, atteso per il prossimo 2 giugno. Lo si può ascoltare qua:
L'album arriva a 25 anni di distanza da "Amused to death", ed era originariamente previsto per il 19 maggio. Ad accompagnare l'ex Pink Floyd, Nigel Godrich, il produttore dei Radiohead, e Gus Seyffert (bassista per Norah Jones e frontman dei Willoughby), Jonathan Wilson (cantautore, produttore), Joey Waronker (batterista in passato già al fianco di Beck e R.E.M.), Roger Manning (in passato in forze in Jellyfish, Imperial Drag, The Moog Cookbook e TV Eyes), Lee Pardini (tastierista dei Dawes), Jessica Wolfe e Holly Proctor.
Ecco, di seguito, la tracklist:
When We Were Young
Déjà Vu
The Last Refugee
Picture That
Broken Bones
Is This The Life We Really Want?
Bird In A Gale
The Most Beautiful Girl
Smell The Roses
Wait For Her
Oceans Apart
Part Of Me Died