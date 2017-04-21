E' stato diffuso oggi "Smell the roses", il primo singolo da "Is This the Life We Really Want?", il nuovo album di Roger Waters, atteso per il prossimo 2 giugno. Lo si può ascoltare qua:

L'album arriva a 25 anni di distanza da "Amused to death", ed era originariamente previsto per il 19 maggio. Ad accompagnare l'ex Pink Floyd, Nigel Godrich, il produttore dei Radiohead, e Gus Seyffert (bassista per Norah Jones e frontman dei Willoughby), Jonathan Wilson (cantautore, produttore), Joey Waronker (batterista in passato già al fianco di Beck e R.E.M.), Roger Manning (in passato in forze in Jellyfish, Imperial Drag, The Moog Cookbook e TV Eyes), Lee Pardini (tastierista dei Dawes), Jessica Wolfe e Holly Proctor.

Ecco, di seguito, la tracklist:

When We Were Young

Déjà Vu

The Last Refugee

Picture That

Broken Bones

Is This The Life We Really Want?

Bird In A Gale

The Most Beautiful Girl

Smell The Roses

Wait For Her

Oceans Apart

Part Of Me Died