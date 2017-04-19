Sono state rese note le nomination per gli Ivor Novello Awards 2017 - ossia il prestigioso premio britannico dedicato a compositori e scrittori musicali, nato nel 1955.
Ecco le categorie e i nomi in lizza (fra cui Adele, Chris Martin, Nick Cave...):
Best Song Musically and Lyrically
‘Black Man in a White World’ – Scritta da Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Michael Kiwanuka
‘Overcome’ – Scritta da Laura Mvula e Nile Rodgers
‘Telomere’ – Scritta da Blaine Harrison e Henry Harrison (Mystery Jets)
Best Contemporary Song
‘Love$ick’ – Scritta da A$AP Rocky e Mura Masa
‘Man’ – Scritta da Skepta e Josh Homme (Skepta)
‘Sexual’ – Scritta da Dyo, NEIKED ed Elina Stridh (eseguita da NEIKED ft Dyo)
Album Award
‘Love & Hate’ – di Brian Burton, Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover e Michael Kiwanuka (Michael Kiwanuka)
‘Skeleton Tree’ – di Nick Cave e Warren Ellis (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds)
‘The Dreaming Room’ – di Laura Mvula
PRS for Music Most Performed
‘Adventure of a Lifetime’ – Scritta da Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion e Chris Martin (Coldplay)
‘Hymn for the Weekend’ – Scritta da Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion e Chris Martin (Coldplay)
‘When We Were Young’ – Scritta da Adele Adkins e Tobias Jesso Jr
Best Original Film
‘High-Rise’ – di Clint Mansell
‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ – di Dario Marianelli
‘My Scientology Movie’ – di Dan Jones
Best Television Soundtrack
‘The Collection’ – Composta da Dominik Scherrer
‘The Witness for the Prosecution’ – Composta da Paul Englishby
‘War and Peace’ – Composta da Martin Phipps
La cerimonia per l'assegnazione si terrà il prossimo 18 maggio presso la Grosvenor House di Londra.