Come di consueto, il festival di Coachella offrirà una serie di live in diretta streaming per godersi alcune delle esibizione in cartellone.

E' ora stato svelato il palinsesto della programmazione (fra parentesi il canale YouTube dedicato in cui vedere il singolo evento). Ricordiamo che gli orari sono in PST, quindi occorre aggiungere 9 ore per ottenere l'ora esatta italiana di diretta streaming.

14 aprile:

03:35 – Tennis (1)

03:35 – Preservation Hall Jazz Band (2)

03:35 – Klangstof (3)

04:05 – Joseph (3)

04:10 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (1)

04:25 – Sampha (2)

04:50 – The Lemon Twigs (3)

05:00 – Bonobo (1)

05:10 – Broods (2)

05:35 – SOHN (3)

05:50 – Mac DeMarco (1)

06:00 – Francis and the Lights (2)

06:50 – Oh Wonder (2)

06:55 – Glass Animals (1)

07:20 – Big Gigantic (3)

07:40 – Banks (2)

07:45 – Father John Misty (1)

08:10 – Crystal Castles (3)

08:30 – Richie Hawtin (2)

08:45 – Phantogram (1)

09:00 – Mac Miller (3)

09:30 – Jagwar Ma (2)

09:35 – The xx (1)

09:55 – Steve Angello (3)

10:20 – DJ Shadow (2)

10:40 – Radiohead (1)

10:55 – Empire of the Sun (3)

11:15 – Capital Cities (2)

11:50 – Dillon Francis (3)

12:10 – D.R.A.M. (2)

15 aprile:

03:35 – Local Natives (1)

03:35 – Arkells (2)

03:35 – Blossoms (3)

03:55 – Kaleo (2)

04:20 – Shura (3)

04:30 – Chicano Batman (1)

04:45 – Car Seat Headrest (2)

05:00 – Banks & Steelz (3)

05:15 – The Head and the Heart (1)

05:40 – The Atomics (2)

05:45 – Autograf (3)

06:10 – Bastille (1)

06:25 – Roisin Murphy (2)

06:35 – Little Dragon (3)

07:15 – DREAMCAR (2)

07:20 – Two Door Cinema Club (1)

07:25 – Mura Masa (3)

08:05 – Moderat (2)

08:15 – Gryffin (3)

08:20 – Future (1)

09:05 – Warpaint (2)

09:10 – Tory Lanez (3)

09:15 – ScHoolboy Q (1)

09:55 – Tycho (2)

10:00 – Röyksopp (3)

10:15 – Bon Iver (1)

10:45 – DJ Snake (2)

10:55 – Martin Garrix (3)

11:25 – Lady Gaga (1)

12:00 – Gucci Mane (2)

12:05 – Classix (3)

16 aprile:

03:35 – Ezra Furman (1)

03:35 – Grace Mitchell (2)

04:15 – Anna Lunoe (3)

04:25 – Whitney (1)

04:25 – Preoccupations (2)

05:15 – Toots & The Maytals (1)

05:15 – Goldlink (2)

05:15 – NAO (3)

06:10 – Grouplove (1)

06:10 – Jack Garratt (2)

06:55 – Kaytranada (3)

07:00 – Kiiara (2)

07:20 – Future Islands (1)

07:55 – Tove Lo (2)

08:10 – DJ Khaled (3)

08:15 – Porter Robinson & Madeon (1)

08:40 – Hans Zimmer (2)

09:00 – Galantis (3)

09:20 – Lorde (1)

09:45 – Kehlani (2)

09:45 – Justice (3)

10:25 – Kendrick Lamar (1)

10:30 – New Order (2)

11:05 – Marshmello (3)